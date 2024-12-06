Massimiliano Allegri is likely to demand at least £6.6m per season to manage in the Premier League, amid reported interest from West Ham United, according to CalcioMercato.

West Ham have reportedly earmarked the Italian tactician as one of the candidates on their managerial shortlist, alongside ex-Porto boss Sergio Conceicao and former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand.

Allegri remains out of work after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, but could remain patient for opportunities thanks to growing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, who would reportedly be willing to pay up to £16.5m per season to secure his services.

The 57-year-old endured a difficult second spell at Juventus, lifting the Italian Cup in 2023/24 as his only piece of silverware in three seasons in Turin.

Allegri, labelled 'one of Europe's best coaches', was dismissed from the Allianz Stadium two days after the Italian Cup final, where he clashed with referees and reporters despite leading Juventus to a 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

The Italian tactician first took charge of the Bianconeri in 2014, winning the Serie A title in five consecutive seasons, as well as four Italian Cups and reaching the Champions League final twice.

He left the club by mutual agreement at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, and did not work again for two seasons before being reappointed in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Allegri won 80 of 149 games in his second spell at Juventus, averaging 1.84 points per game.

Julen Lopetegui's future at West Ham is now up in the air after he won just four of his 14 Premier League games, and most recently suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Leicester City.

The club's board are reportedly considering whether to sack the former Real Madrid boss as West Ham languish in 14th place in the table.

Lopetegui signed a two-year deal upon his arrival at the London Stadium in June, replacing David Moyes, who led West Ham to a ninth-place finish in 2023/24.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Record (2014-2024) Matches 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Goals scored / conceded 747 / 348 Points per match 2.11

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.