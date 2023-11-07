Key Takeaways The longest-serving managers in Europe's top 10 leagues have been revealed and ranked.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola both feature in the list, with the latter spending over 3,000 days at Manchester City.

The longest-serving manager has been at his current club for 17 years, joining them in September 2007.

Football managers come in all shapes, sizes and levels of loyalty, and it’s perhaps the latter that is the most interesting when it comes to ranking them alongside one another. Gone are the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who are far and away at the top of the list of managers to serve a club for the longest time, though an array of head coaches – all different in their own right – have stepped up and paved the way for up-and-coming hotshots who try their hand at leading a squad.

In a dog-eat-dog world where football clubs are always striving to boast the best players, the swankiest stadiums and most illustrious silverware cabinet, there is always one man that has custody over many decisions that can affect the inner-goings at the club: and that’s the manager, often known as the bedrock of any successful team. Though, that does come with some uncertainties. In the current day and age, managers often live in fear knowing that they could be next to be given their P45 should bad results and/or displays become commonplace.

And while not all football clubs are known for their patience (we’re looking at you, Chelsea), there are still a select handful that value loyalty even in the face of adversity. Thanks to numbers published by Transfermarkt, here are the 10 longest-serving managers in Europe’s top five leagues.

10 Rogier Meijer - NEC Nijmegen

Total time at club: Four years, three months

The Eredivisie has often been a hotbed for young, talented managers, with plenty finding their feet coaching some of the Netherlands' top teams. And one man who has spent a significant amount of time honing his craft in the division is Rogier Meijer.

Having earned his corn as a player in his native country, the 43-year-old made the jump into coaching back in 2019, initially taking on the assistant manager role at NEC Nijmegen before becoming their manager just over a year later in June 2020. Now, with four years and 163 games under his belt, he could be ready for the next step of his career.

Rogier Meijer - Managerial Record Club NEC Nijmegen Appointed Jun 2, 2020 Matches 163 Wins 68 Draws 40 Losses 55 Points-per-match 1.50

9 Ruben Amorim - Sporting

Total time at club: Four years, six months

Had Liverpool decided to pursue Ruben Amorim instead of Arne Slot following Jurgen Klopp's departure, then this list would have looked slightly different. Alas, the Dutchman arrived at Anfield and the Portuguese head coach stayed put at Sporting.

Taking the reigns at his current standing back in March 2020, the former Benfica man has risen to stardom in the subsequent four years. Playing an exciting brand of football that has seen the Lions claim two league titles, three League Cups and one Super Cup, top European clubs, including Chelsea, had Amorim on their radar during the summer of 2024. Surely it will only be a matter of time until the 39-year-old is handed a top job elsewhere?

Ruben Amorim - Managerial Record Club Sporting CP Appointed Mar 5, 2020 Matches 220 Wins 155 Draws 32 Losses 33 Points-per-match 2.26

8 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Total time at club: Four years, eight months

The relationship between Mikel Arteta and Arsenal hasn't always been plain sailing. Supporters will remember all too well the rocky patch early in his tenure when many were ready to cut ties with the Spaniard, hoping that someone else could take them back to the Premier League's summit. How lucky they are that the club's hierarchy decided not to make that choice.

Although Arsenal haven't wrestled the Premier League trophy from Manchester City's grasp, they have been their closest challengers in both 2022/23 and 2023/24, and a large part of that is because of Arteta. One of the best minds in the game today, he was recently rewarded with a contract extension which makes him one of the best paid managers in the Premier League. Should he see out that deal, he will be approaching the eight-year mark at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta - Managerial Record Club Arsenal Appointed Dec 22, 2019 Matches 235 Wins 143 Draws 35 Losses 57 Points-per-match 1.97

7 Imanol Alguacil - Real Sociedad

Total time at club: Five years, eight months

Real Sociedad's manager, Imanol Alguacil, is the first individual to crack the five-year mark, with him assuming his post at the Reale Arena way back in December 2018. Since then, 278 games have followed, and Sociedad have steadily climbed the table to regularly challenge for European qualification.

During his time in the dugout, Alguacil only has one trophy to show for his years of service - a Spanish Super Cup which was claimed way back in the 2019/20 season. While 2024/25 has not started according to plan, the man who has been so loyal to La Real should be given the time to steady the ship.

Imanol Alguacil - Managerial Record Club Real Sociedad Appointed Dec 27, 2018 Matches 279 Wins 130 Draws 73 Losses 76 Points-per-match 1.66

6 Thomas Frank – Brentford

Total time at club: Five years, 11 months

There’s no looking past Brentford as one of the best-run clubs in the entirety of the Premier League and Danish tactician Frank has been a centrepiece of the brilliance we’ve seen coming out of west London. Having charged the Bees into a different beast, he has cemented them as one of the English top flight’s darlings in the process.

Despite being ranked the worst Premier League manager from a playing career perspective, Frank sports an impressive 1.52 points-per-match record from his 280-game stint in the dugout at the G-Tech Community stadium. As long as Brentford can keep him in their grasps, they should stand an excellent chance of extending their Premier League stay.

Thomas Frank - Managerial Record Club Brentford Appointed Oct 16, 2018 Matches 280 Wins 121 Draws 63 Losses 96 Points-per-match 1.52

5 Jindrich Trpisovsky - Slavia Prague

Total time at club: Six years, eight months

One of the most successful managers on this list from a trophy standpoint, Jindrich Trpisovsky has maintained Slavia Prague's status as one of the dominant forces in Czech Republic football. Regularly battling it out with rivals Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at the top of the division, they have also regularly played in Europe under his stewardship, and will head back into the Champions League during 2024/25.

Trpisovsky's finest achievement in his current post is undoubtedly managing to claim the league title in three consecutive seasons between 2018 and 2021. With four domestic cups also added to the cabinet under his watch, it's certainly been a successful stint at the Fortuna Arena.

Jindrich Trpisovsky - Managerial Record Club Slavia Prague Appointed Jan 1, 2018 Matchs 337 Wins 225 Draws 61 Losses 51 Points-per-match 2.18

4 Gian Piero Gasperini – Atalanta

Total time at club: Eight years, three months

Synonymous in Serie A for the longest uninterrupted tutelage at Atalanta, Gasperini enjoyed his most memorable years in charge during a four-year period between 2019 and 2023 as he led La Dea to their highest-ever domestic finish and, subsequently, Champions League qualification.

From being a club doing all they can to steer away from relegation to a side fighting for Serie A dominance, Gasperini has been there to oversee drastic change. Upon his arrival, when Atalanta finished 13th, they have since not finished in the second half of the table, which just goes to show the 65-year-old’s undying influence.

Gian Piero Gasperini - Managerial Record Club Atalanta Appointed Jun 14, 2016 Matches 392 Wins 203 Draws 90 Losses 99 Points-per-match 1.78

3 Pep Guardiola – Manchester City

Total time at club: Eight years, two months

Pipping Gasperini to third spot by a matter of days, only Manchester United hero Sir Alex Ferguson can match Pep Guardiola's influence in the sport's history. It’s as simple as that. Blessed to have managed at Europe’s powerhouse duo Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Spaniard has fired Manchester City to every possible club honour during his 3,000 days in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsene Wenger boasts the longest managerial reign in Premier League history, spending 7,894 days in charge of Arsenal.

As evidenced by their treble-winning exploits, the Spaniard has transformed an already brilliant side into a formidable footballing prospect, who can thwart the greatest of teams worldwide. Perhaps thanks to Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and – more recently - Erling Haaland, City would’ve still been that team to beat. But without the greatest manager in the game right now leading them, it could’ve been a totally different outcome.

Pep Guardiola - Managerial record Club Manchester City Appointed Jul 1, 2016 Matches 478 Wins 354 Draws 58 Losses 66 Points-per-match 2.34

2 Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid

Total time at club: 12 years, eight months

A mastermind of the dark arts. Diego Simeone, who has been in charge of Atlético Madrid for an eye-catching 12 years, is not only the best-paid manager in Spain by a country mile, but is one of the most notable thanks to his animated displays on the touch line and for establishing his outfit from the Spanish capital as one of Europe’s strongest.

Often in the shadow of their cross-city neighbours, Real Madrid, the Argentine has been a perfect servant to the Madrid-based outfit and his name will forever be enshrined into their mythology. From two Champions League finals to two La Liga titles, what a man Simeone is.

Diego Simeone - Managerial Record Club Atletico Madrid Appointed Dec 23, 2011 Matches 686 Wins 406 Draws 150 Losses 130 Points-per-match 1.99

1 Frank Schmidt – FC Heidenheim

Total time at club: 17 years

A whole 17 years at the helm is quite an achievement – but Schmidt’s association with FC Heidenheim does not start there. Born in the city, he made over 100 appearances for predecessor club Heidenheimer SB – a side in which he had the pleasure of captaining their promotion to the fifth tier.

Leading them to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history and then taking them into the Europa Conference League the very next year, it’s not unfair to say that his legacy is woven into the very fine fabric of the club. The bond between Schmidt and the German side is undeniable, although his record-breaking success story did begin as an interim solution and, therefore, could’ve ended very differently. Alas, the rest, they say, is history.

Frank Schmidt - Managerial Record Club FC Heidenheim Appointed Sept 17, 2007 Matches 627 Wins 283 Draws 159 Losses 185 Points-per-match 1.61