Highlights The head coach position in basketball carries immense importance and can lead to either great success or being forgotten in history.

Some teams have different championship expectations based on their roster and current timeline, while others focus on player development.

Several NBA coaches, including Michael Malone, Adrian Griffin, Darvin Ham, Nick Nurse, and Joe Mazzulla, face notable pressure to succeed due to roster expectations and the potential loss of star players.

The head coach position is one of the most important in basketball; you could be remembered like Phil Jackson for his 11 championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, or you could be forgotten in the history books like Bill Blair, who won 27 games in two seasons as the head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

An NBA Championship is always the goal coming into the season, but some teams have different expectations based on their roster and current timeline. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards are examples of franchises that bear no realistic championship aspirations, therefore the only job the head coach has is to develop his players and make sure they are ready for when the opportunity comes.

In this list, we'll focus on the coaches that are under the most amount of pressure out of all 30 NBA teams, whether they are on a "Championship or Bust" type timeline, or if they have failed to develop their roster for continuous seasons and showed no progress in their contender campaign.

Michael Malone

Having won the championship just last season with the Denver Nuggets, it would be pretty safe to assume that the head coach's job is Michael Malone's for the near future. And though that may be true, there's still some added pressure on being the reigning champion. We've seen coaches in the past be fired right after a championship winning season, as was the case with Frank Vogel, who was fired two seasons after winning the Lakers' 17th title.

Malone has been considered a top-10 head coach in four different seasons throughout his stint with the Nuggets, including fifth place last year, so it's obvious to see his value on the locker room and on the bench. It would be very hard to fail with the way his roster is shaped, with the immense amount of talent provided by Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., backed by Aaron Gordon and the remaining bench unit, we can't count the Nuggets out of a back-to-back championship winning campaign.

Adrian Griffin

It may seem unfair to place a first time head coach in this list, but Adrian Griffin is no rookie, having spent 15 years as an assistant coach for multiple NBA teams, including the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. After parting ways with their championship winning coach in Mike Budenholzer after a disappointing loss in the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat, the Bucks decided on a fresh start for the vacated spot and found their match in Griffin.

They also took a chance in trading away Jrue Holiday and some of their bench core for seven-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, clearly sending the message to the league that they are in a "Win Now" mentality and so that's the expectation for Griffin, no matter if it's his first season as a head coach or his 16th, the Bucks have a lot of ambition and some of that pressure falls on their bench boss.

Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham's first season as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach was quite successful, when you consider the amount of time missed due to injuries for the main players on the roster and the mid-season turnaround of the team and reaching the Western Conference Finals is beyond impressive, even if it ended in a bitter-sweet sweep against Denver.

Both of the Lakers' stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the final year of their contracts, and though they each have a player option which they can opt into to return for next season, the deciding factor might be the team's success, putting an insane amount of pressure on Ham's shoulders.

Having gone all in of reshaping the roster during the offseason, general manager Rob Pelinka has made his intentions clear, the goal is to win, If they don't, they might lose out on their two best players, and even if isn't entirely the coach's fault, his job is certainly on the line.

Nick Nurse

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had the playoff success to match the amount of talent that resides in their locker room, consistently placing the blame on the former head coaches like Brett Brown and Doc Rivers. This year, the expectation is to try and make it further than the second round, something that they haven't been able to do since 2001.

Nick Nurse has already proven himself as an established championship winning coach during his short stint with the Raptors, and with a much more talented roster now with MVP Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and possibly James Harden, everything is on the table for the 76ers to have their best playoff campaign since the turn of the millennium.

Though it's unfair to place all of this pressure on the first year of a coach with a new team, that's precisely the scenario that Daryl Morey has put on Nurse, and even if he is the right man on the job, it wouldn't be far-fetched to see the franchise part ways with the new-hire if they fail their mission.

Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics made the Eastern Conference finals in his first season as head coach, and after almost losing in seven games against the 76ers in the second round and nearly getting swept in the conference finals, he saved his job for one more season by almost completing the first ever reverse-sweep of a seven-game series against the Miami Heat.

Much like the coaches before him on this list, the expectation is to win this season, but the pressure on Mazzulla is increased if you consider the offseason moves made by the franchise. Boston traded defensive staple Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis and exchanging Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams for All-Star Jrue Holiday, while also signing Jaylen Brown to the biggest contract in NBA history.

So it's clear to see the front office's expectation for this roster, having consistent significant playoff runs for the last seven years, has reached a point where they finally have to prove their worth and win it all, and this might be their best chance yet.

Read more: Ranking all 30 NBA teams based on their starting small forward