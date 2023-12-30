Highlights

The Bulls have shown improvement since LaVine's injury, with a winning record of 9-5 and better offensive and defensive ratings.

White has had a career-year, averaging 17.6 PPG, 4.2 REB, and 4.9 AST, making a strong case for being in contention for the Most Improved Player award.

After starting the season with a 5-10 record, murmurs began to spread around the league that the Chicago Bulls were considering blowing up their roster in favor of a rebuild.

However, after their franchise star Zach LaVine went down injured, 23-year-old Coby White took his opportunity and rose to the occasion, so far having a career-year.

As a result of White’s ‘impressive’ play, NBA insider Mark Medina feels that the Bulls may now have some clarity over the direction in which they want to take their franchise.

LaVine injury has flipped the Bulls' fortunes

9-5 winning record since two-time All-Star's injury

Alarm bells started ringing for the Bulls after their opening game of the 2023-24 NBA campaign, when they underwent a players-only meeting to express their frustration over their offense, after suffering a 20-point defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After losses continued to fall, reports quickly began to emerge that Chicago were gauging interest concerning their two-time All-Star, Zach LaVine, with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting that the 28-year-old was mutually open to departure, with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat among those thought to have signified their interest.

After putting together a strong, at least on paper, veteran roster which also featured All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, along with 2020 NBA champion, Alex Caruso, the Bulls have had a decision to make over whether to blow up their roster entirely before it was too late with Caruso, in particular, expected to draw a plethora of league-wide interest, perhaps even more than LaVine.

While NBA insider Medina initially thought LaVine would have a robust market, after suffering a right foot injury in November, he has so far been unable to return to action, which has significantly affected his trade market, which is now viewed as "barren", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With LaVine sidelined, many thought this would derail Chicago's season further. However, it has so far proved to be quite the opposite.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Prior to LaVine's injury Since LaVine's Injury Win-loss record 5-14 9-5 Points per game 106.2 115.3 Opponents points per game 112.8 112.4 Offensive rating 108.9 116.7 Defensive rating 116.0 113.1 Net rating -7.1 2.6

In the 14 games in which the Bulls have played since LaVine's injury, they have gone 9-5, slowly clawing their way back up the Eastern Conference standings, where they now currently occupy the 10th seed, the final Play-In tournament spot, with a 14-19 overall record on the season so far.

Furthermore, they are statistically the 10th best team in the league, as measured by their plus-2.6 net rating, in the 28-year-old's absence.

While the Bulls had mainly relied on LaVine's offense to lead them for the past six seasons, his injury has forced Chicago to explore a different offensive identity, finding success along the way, with younger players in the rotation, none more so than Coby White, seeing larger opportunities presented to them by head coach Billy Donovan that they have taken full advantage of.

As such, the Bulls may now have a different outlook on how they plan to go about any potential roster moves with the trade deadline looming.

Bulls have ‘two dualling identities’

Medina feels that White’s recent form after stepping up in the absence of LaVine put Chicago in somewhat of a predicament over whether to entirely blow up the roster, or not, noting that they have two identities, one of which is their experienced veteran core, with the other being the development of the younger members within their rotation.

“[Coby White] has been really impressive, and it's interesting with the Bulls because they kind of have two dualling identities, where they have a lot of veterans like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, where you wonder if they want to keep those guys because they keep you competitive, but are they just spinning their wheels? But then they have some good, young talent and Coby White’s like that. I think that this crystallizes in the Bulls’ minds why they don't want to blow up the roster entirely.”

White’s impressive run

Career-high 17.6 PPG, 4.2 REB, 4.9 AST

Having been fully integrated into the starting line-up this season, and seeing an increase in his minutes on the floor over the past 14 games, White is enjoying a career-year in what is his 5th season in the league, all with the Bulls.

Coby White - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Points 17.1 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 4.9 Field goal % 44.2 3 point field goal % 39.5

This campaign has marked the most minutes, 34.9, that the North Carolina Tar Heels alum has played in his entire career, and he is using his time on the court to make a case as to why he should remain Chicago's starting point-guard.

Since LaVine's unfortunate absence from injury, White has excelled in his play on the hardwood, putting up even greater numbers than his season statistics initially suggest. Over the past 14 games, White has become the clear second scoring option to DeRozan, averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 38.5 minutes per game.

Coby White - 2023-24 NBA Season Shot Efficiency Field goal % Drive points 6.4 50.3 Catch-and-shoot points 6.3 39.1 Pull up points 4.4 42.9

What is perhaps most impressive about his play, though, is the efficiency with which he is scoring at. A career 35-plus percent scorer from three, over the past 14 games, White is currently sinking his 8.4 deep shot attempts at a rate of 40.7 percent, while he is shooting the ball overall at 46.0 percent, the best mark of his career.

Therefore, on the season, he has a 57.2 true shooting percentage, and his effective field goal percentage stands at 54.6 percent.

With such a significant leap in his production on the court this year, compared to seasons prior, White is making a strong case for being a candidate for the Most Improved Player award, where he is currently one of the leading favorites to pick up the award, though, he faces stiff competition from the likes of Sixers point-guard Tyrese Maxey, and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

Nevertheless, as a result of White's elevated level of play, the Bulls will now likely be strongly reconsidering how they go about any possible moves at the trade deadline, and so long as it is sustainable, if they do choose to move on from LaVine, DeRozan or Caruso, they now know that they have a reliable young guard in which they can center their rebuilding process around.

Alternatively, perhaps White's performances have provided clarity to the front office over whether they should consider blowing up the roster entirely, but their final decision will surely be made clear as the trade deadline edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.