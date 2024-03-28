Highlights The Chicago Bulls have faced injury challenges, but rising stars like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have stepped up significantly.

Coby White is having a career-best season with impressive scoring numbers and key contributions.

White's individual production and improved stats make him a strong contender for the Most Improved Player award.

The Chicago Bulls are seemingly on course to make a second consecutive NBA Play-In tournament appearance, hoping to progress to the playoffs this time around, after having narrowly missed out last time out.

While they have dealt with more injury adversity during the 2023-24 regular season campaign, the rise of Coby White as an integral part of their rotation has league insider Mark Medina believing that he has a ‘realistic shot’ of winning the coveted Most Improved Player award, though he faces stiff competition.

Battling Bulls Rage On

Sit ninth in Eastern Conference with 35-38 record, despite key injuries

The Bulls have had to contend with further injury woes to star players this season, after Zach LaVine went down after only 25 games of the 2023-24 campaign.

They were already facing the season without Lonzo Ball, who has been out of the lineup since January 2022 after suffering a serious knee injury, and after facing yet another setback in his rehab, the Bulls were finally given some good news regarding his progress.

According to a report from KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Ball has now been cleared for advanced activities, and Chicago will be hoping that he can take back to the court sometime next season, but due to his expiring contract, whether that will be with the Bulls still remains uncertain.

But with Ball and LaVine sidelined indefinitely, the Bulls have had to heavily rely on All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević to spearhead much of the offensive production, while their stars’ absences, along with that of fourth-year forward Patrick Williams, opened up the opportunity for other young players to carve out a role in head coach Billy Donovan’s rotation.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 112.2 22nd OPP PTS 113.6 15th ORTG 113.8 19th DRTG 115.5 19th NRTG -1.6 21st

But nobody has impressed quite as much as both Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White, who have each stepped up to the task of filling the void to winning effect, with Dosunmu earning a consistent starting role, where he has excelled with his shooting consistency, especially from downtown, becoming a 39 percent three-point shooter this season, significantly up from 31 percent from last year's outing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023-24 season saw four Chicago Bulls score 23-plus points in the same game for the first time since 1969, and the third in franchise histroy, with Coby White (26 points), Nikola Vučević (24 points), Ayo Dosunmu (24 points) and DeMar DeRozan (23 points).

On the other hand, While has been so impressive, posting career-high numbers across the box score, and his performances have seen him cement himself as one of the strongest candidates for the Most Improved Player award, where he faces tough competition from Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors, among others.

Chicago are now looking to finish the season strong, where it looks all but certain that they will be in contention to battle for a playoff appearance, with just the seeding order left to be determined.

White could win MIP because of ‘individual production’

While Medina believes the race for the Most Improved Player award will be tight, listing both Maxey and Kuminga as his closest contenders, the journalist does consider White to have a ‘realistic’ chance of picking up the award due to his individual on-court production.

However, he is unsure whether voters will take team success into consideration or not, despite the Sixers and Warriors each in a similar predicament regarding their team’s overall place in their respective conference standings, with the Bulls three games behind the Sixers who sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and the Warriors in 10th place in the West.

“White definitely has a realistic shot because he's on pace to have career-high numbers across the board. He's already had seven 30-point games. But the Chicago Bulls might just be a Play-In team, and you look at someone like Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia, who are certainly a playoff team, where he has made a huge jump from being a really good rotation player to being the number two option. There’s also Jonathan Kuminga with the Golden State Warriors, where since he's gotten a consistent role, he has also shown consistent play. But within that mix, I could see Coby White getting the nod because of his individual production. It just depends on how much voters are going to evaluate where the teams are in the standings.”

Rewarding a career-high season

Fourth in NBA for total minutes this season – 2561.2 minutes

Undoubtedly, the Bulls would not be jostling for the chance to reach the playoffs without having Coby White on the floor, with the 24 -year-old having started all but one of Chicago's games this season.

Having taken on a larger role since LaVine was ruled out for the remainder of the season back in January, White quickly established himself to be a reliable number two option for the Bulls behind the veteran DeRozan, averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and a team-leading 5.6 assists in 38.3 minutes of action.

Coby White - Year-to-Year Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 12.7 9.7 19.3 AST 2.9 2.8 5.2 FG% 43.3 44.3 44.5 3P% 38.5 37.2 38.2 USG% 19.5 17.0 22.5

This is also the first time in his career that he is attempting more than 13 shots per game, hoisting up an average of 15.4 shot attempts, in which he is converting at a career-high rate of 44.5 percent from the field. This is largely as a result of his 22.5 percent usage rate, the highest mark since his rookie season in 2018-19 (23.5).

Medina mentioned that the guard has seven 30-plus point games this season, which has seen his tally double, having amassed only 14 total in his five years in the league, where he is connecting on 38.2 percent of his shots from distance, the second-best conversion rate of his career that was set back during the 2021-22 season.

However, he attempted far fewer three's then, averaging only 5.8 attempts per game, whereas this season, he has mustered 7.2 attempts from deep.

With his improved scoring, White is leading the Bulls in points scored off turnovers, averaging 3.3 per outing, while he has also notched 3.2 points from fast-break situations, the second-most on the team behind LaVine (3.4), though he has played 50 games more.

Amassing almost seven points per game in the paint, (6.9), White's ability to score from anywhere on the court and help the team to win perhaps more games than many expected, is just one of a few reasons why the Bulls have been considered as having a sneakily good season, despite their position in the standings appearing to suggest otherwise.

As a result, it would come as no surprise if he was to pip the favorite, Maxey, to the Most Improved Player award, especially if they surpass the Sixers in the conference standings with just 12 games remaining of their regular season, and there would surely be no complaints if he were to add that honor to his vastly improved repertoire.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.