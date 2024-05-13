Highlights Cody Gakpo, despite ongoing criticism, has proven his worth at Liverpool with eight goals and five assists.

Recent standout performances show Gakpo's potential to be a key player for Liverpool in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

The German's support and guidance have helped Gakpo regain confidence and showcase his ability on the field.

Cody Gakpo, since arriving at Anfield, has endured his fair share of criticism. Utilised in an array of positions across the front line, and even sometimes deployed as one of the club’s No.8’s too, the Dutchman has been afforded little time and opportunity to stamp his authority on the starting line-up.

That’s not to say he has been a failure on Merseyside, however, and his positive performance during a 3-3 draw with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa attests to just that, with him (once again) getting on the scoresheet before walking off with his Liverpool 3-1 up.

Related Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Two late goals from Jhon Duran ensured Aston Villa and Liverpool shared the points in a thrilling draw.

This season, the former PSV Eindhoven gem has notched eight goals and five assists in 33 Premier League outings – which, by no stretch of the imagination, is a bad return. It was largely his notable mid-season rut of form – which saw him struggle to influence games and their complexion – that has concerned the Anfield faithful and the like.

Recently, as the Reds trickle towards the end of the current campaign, Gakpo has been one of their standout performers. Even in the left-wing position against Fulham, his ability to perform on the flank – amid a string of hodgepodge appearances – was proven against the Cottagers, and it became one of the main post-match talking points.

Gakpo’s Dazzling Display vs Aston Villa

Completed a Liverpool-best two dribbles

Before being substituted in favour of Darwin Nunez in the 74th minute, Gakpo put in a promising display – one that reminded us of why Liverpool forked out £35 million for his services in the first place.

Not only did the recently-turned 25-year-old get on the scoresheet against Unai Emery’s high-flyers – though, his 23rd-minute strike aside, he was a threat throughout, taking two shots with one of them (his goal) being on target.

At the back post to tuck in Joe Gomez's cross-cum-shot, deflected by the hand of Emiliano Martinez, Gakpo used his composure - something that couldn't have been said in months gone past - to slot home Liverpool's second of the night.

Taking just 41 touches of the ball, Gakpo was one of Liverpool’s least-involved players. But his willingness to drive and be direct made his moments impactful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gakpo has played just 46% of Premier League minutes on offer this season.

He was given license to roam and pick up spaces at his own will – and that’s what allowed him to make such a difference. Anchoring him to a centre-only role restricts his on-the-ball exploits – as showcased by a Liverpool-high two dribbles at Villa Park.

Per WhoScored’s overall ratings, Gakpo ran out as the visitor’s second-highest rated player on 7.58 – second only to Jarell Quansah – but he can hold his head high after yet another brilliant performance while leading the line.

Cody Gakpo's stats vs Aston Villa Sofascore rating 7.6 Goals 1 Passing accuracy 81% Dribble attempts (successful) 2 (2) Duels (won) 11 (4)

In his last four Premier League outings for Liverpool, the PSV academy graduate has been directly involved in four goals (two goals and two assists), proving he can be the menace he promised to be upon his arrival in December 2022. It feels as if Gakpo's stint at Anfield is just coming into its groove - and who knows what we expect from him in the future.

Klopp’s Helping Hand Aids Gakpo’s Upturn in Form

‘Smart again, full of confidence, physical strength’

Close

Sometimes, even players plying their trade in the Premier League need a warm embrace and a shoulder to lean on in a time of need. Amid Gakpo’s woes, former Borussia Dortmund custodian Klopp recently opened up on discussions he’s had with the out-of-sorts forward to help him get back on track, per This Is Anfield. Speaking ahead of the Villa contest, the soon-to-depart boss said:

“Cody, he knows that he was, for a while, not in his best moment. We had a conversation there, obviously not for public what we spoke about there, but it helped him a lot. We could sort it a little bit.

“It’s just the problem, can I speak in the first moment a player is not performing anymore to the levels you expect them to do? You can, but how can I have an answer for his situation if I don’t understand it? So we have to try to look a bit longer into it, wait for a specific moment when I can give answers.”

Klopp also believes that Gakpo has recaptured his confidence on the back of the frank conversations between the pair before waxing lyrical about the versatile forward’s skill-set, consisting of physical strength, high intelligence and bucketloads of self-belief.

“Maybe that took too long for me as well, that’s maybe the case. But after that talk, he really stepped up. It’s really good to see how physically strong he is, how good a footballer he is. He can play left wing especially and centre. Smart again, full of confidence, physical strength, good moment. Good for him, good for us.”

Should Gakpo continue his run of form into Liverpool’s final game of the season – and additionally, into the post-Klopp era – the Netherlands international’s status as one of the club’s biggest bargains under the German tactician will live on.