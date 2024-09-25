Key Takeaways Liverpool brushed West Ham aside in the Carabao Cup, beating the Hammers 5-1 at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo showcased his attacking prowess by scoring twice and completing 100% dribbles.

Arne Slot may need to rethink Gakpo's role given his standout performances despite limited playing time.

Arne Slot's first Carabao Cup campaign in charge of Liverpool got off to a terrific start as his side thrashed West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night. It didn't always look like it was going to be a straightforward walk in the park for the Reds, with the Hammers testing them and even taking the lead early in the game through a Jarell Quansah own goal.

They bounced back quickly, though, and put their opponents to the sword following a Diogo Jota brace, a Mohamed Salah strike off the bench and then another brace from Cody Gakpo in the dying stages of the contest. Edson Alvarez's red card in the second half certainly made things easier for Slot's men, but it was a solid performance overall for the side.

Federico Chiesa shone in his first start for Liverpool following his arrival in the summer transfer window, but it's another star in the side who really stole the show. In just his second start of the campaign, Gakpo turned in a masterful performance which will surely leave Slot very satisfied.

Gakpo Had an Incredible Night Offensively

The forward terrorised West Ham

Even before he managed to get on the scoresheet, Gakpo had himself a superb showing against the Hammers as Liverpool booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The £120,000-a-week forward was effective at creating chances for himself and setting up his teammates in front of goal. He registered four shots on target, completed 100% of his long balls and recorded three key passes throughout the game.

Gakpo completed 100% of his dribbles, ensuring a dominant performance with the ball at his feet and distributing it to others on the pitch. He was involved regularly too, touching the ball 57 times and rarely misplaced it with a 94% pass completion rate. Taking all that into account, his brace in the closing stages of the game was just the icing on the cake of an excellent attacking performance for the Dutchman.

With the Hammers down to 10-men, he showed excellent skill cutting in from the left-hand side and scored two strikes in near identical fashion, with both coming on the edge of the Hammers area, while the second one did take a deflection. He wasn't just impactful offensively, though.

Cody Gakpo's offensive statistics vs West Ham Goals 2 Touches 57 Accurate passes 30/32 (94%) Key passes 3 Crosses 1/3 Long balls 3/3 Big chances created 1 Shots on target 4

Gakpo Was Also Superb Defensively

He played a huge role

As a forward, Gakpo's performance offensively was impressive, but it's what he was bought for. His efforts at the back, though, are a very nice bonus. Against West Ham, the former PSV Eindhoven man was a force to be reckoned with defensively. He was a menace for the Hammers and won 50% of his ground duels.

He also registered a clearance, three interceptions and a tackle as he did everything he could to help get his side over the line. It might not seem as important now considering they walked away with a 5-1 victory, but at times, Julen Lopetegui's men had them under pressure and created some excellent chances, so his defensive output was crucial in their win.

The match was only his second start of the season, though, with his last coming in the Champions League as the Reds beat AC Milan 3-1 last week. He's yet to start in the Premier League and it seems clear that Arne Slot doesn't consider him one of his side's most important figures, but performances like this one will give the former Feyenoord coach plenty to think about.

Cody Gakpo's defensive statistics vs West Ham Ground duels won 2 Aerial duels won 57 Clearances 30/32 (94%) Blocked shots 3 Interceptions 1/3 Tackles 3/3

Arne Slot Will Be Thrilled With the Performance

He might have to reconsider Gakpo's place in the team

In five Premier League matches so far this season, Slot is yet to start Gakpo. Instead, he's had the forward come off the bench in every game, but with barely any time to make too much of an impact. With a squad as talented as Liverpool's, it's always going to be head to secure regular minutes, but the 25-year-old has been given a chance to show what he can do in the Champions League and now the Carabao Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gakpo has played just 258 minutes in seven appearances so far this season, but has two goals and an assist in those games.

He hasn't disappointed on either occasion either. He marked his first start of the season against Milan with an assist as the Reds came from behind to win 3-1. He then added his first two goals of the campaign this time around when he started against the Hammers. He's clearly got plenty to offer and his performances will thrill Slot, highlighting the incredible depth he has at his disposal to have someone this talented on the bench in the league.

With that said, though, his performances are also showing that he's capable of more than what his manager has asked of him so far and if he keeps showing out like this when he's given the chance, Slot might be forced to reconsider his role and importance in the squad, with an even bigger spot on the cards.

