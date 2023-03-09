Liverpool fans 'can be excited' about what's to come from Cody Gakpo after his latest performance against Manchester United, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old took a little while to get going at Liverpool, but his latest performance against rivals United is potentially a little snippet of what's to come from Gakpo.

Liverpool news - Cody Gakpo

Gakpo made the switch from PSV to the Premier League during the January transfer window, completing a move to Liverpool for a fee of around £35m, as per The Guardian.

It took a short while for Gakpo to finally contribute for Liverpool in terms of goals and assists. The Dutch forward failed to score or provide an assist in his first six games with the club, but has now managed four goals in his last six games.

With Sadio Mane leaving at the beginning of the season and Roberto Firmino deciding not to renew his contract ahead of next season (as per Sky Sports), Gakpo could have a lot of responsibility going forward for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has started seven games since signing for the club in January, so it's clear to see that Jurgen Klopp already considers him a key player.

Gakpo was particularly impressive in their demolition of Man United at the weekend, hitting a score of 8.2 on Sofascore.

What has Jones said about Gakpo?

Speaking about Gakpo following his performance against United at the weekend, Jones has suggested that Liverpool fans can be 'excited about what's to come' from the 23-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This was the game to really make a statement against the club that wanted to sign him in the first place. He pulled out a brilliant performance that posed United so many questions, even beyond the goals.

"His positioning, the way he dropped so deep at times, the way he built up play. It was really impressive. I think that Liverpool fans can be excited about what's to come from him."

How has Gakpo performed for Liverpool so far?

Gakpo maybe hasn't been as effective in the final third as some Liverpool fans would have hoped, but his latest performance against United could be exactly what he needed to spark his season into life.

With zero assists to his name so far, as per FBref, improved creativity in order to get the best out of some of Liverpool's forward line is an area in which Klopp will want him to improve.