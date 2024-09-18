Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was given a rare opportunity in the starting XI against AC Milan in the Champions League during the week, and journalist Martin Hardy has said it was one of his best games for the club.

Arne Slot has predominantly opted for a forward line of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz so far this season in the Premier League. The Dutch manager looked to rotate his squad slightly as he hoped to tackle the hectic fixture schedule, giving Gakpo a chance from the start.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward, who signed for a fee of £45m, played on the left-hand side of attack, producing an assist and providing a threat all night. His performance has been rightly praised and he will be hoping he has pleased Slot enough to earn him a place in the starting XI domestically.

Gakpo Produced 'One of His Best Games' for Liverpool

He provided an assist for the Reds

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, The Times journalist Hardy was quick to praise Liverpool for a resolute display despite a poor start. The respected reporter picked out Gakpo as one of the standout players, suggesting that it was one of the best games we've seen from him in a Liverpool shirt...

"Given the defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, barring the first five minutes of tonight's match, I think that was absolutely the perfect display for Arne Slot. The combination of (Jurgen) Klopp power and Slot thought, they controlled the game after that bad start. I think by the finish, they had more than 20 attempts on goal. Cody Gakpo, coming from a wide left position as a front forward, was probably one of the best games I've seen him play for Liverpool. They looked dangerous."

Gakpo and Gravenberch vs AC Milan Statistic Gakpo Assists 1 Duels Won 7 Shots 3 Chances Created 2 Successful Dribbles 4 Pass Completion 82% Tackles Won 1/1 Match Rating 8.2

So far this season, Gakpo is yet to start in the Premier League, playing a total of 86 minutes. Slot has opted for Diaz on the left-hand side throughout the season, with the Colombian starting all four games, scoring three times and providing a singular assist.

Gakpo and Gravenberch Receive Praise

James Pearce called them 'outstanding'

Gakpo wasn't the only player to receive praise from the media after an impressive display in Milan. The Athletic's James Pearce picked out Gakpo, but also his compatriot Ryan Gravenberch. Pearce labelled the Dutch duo as 'outstanding' after the game at the San Siro.

Gravenberch has been a revelation for the Merseyside outfit this season after struggling to cement a regular place in the starting XI last term. Under Slot, he's beginning to flourish in a deep role after the Reds failed to sign a new number six in the summer transfer window. The Dutch midfielder might have saved Liverpool a hefty amount of money.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 18/09/2024