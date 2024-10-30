Key Takeaways Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after goals from Cody Gakpo (2) and Luis Diaz saw off Brighton.

Gakpo netted two brilliant goals while Diaz secured the result in the final 10 minutes.

Darwin Nunez's place in the starting XI could be at risk with both Diaz and Gakpo capable of playing through the middle of the attack.

Arne Slot's Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after an action-packed 3-2 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The Reds' manager will be delighted at his side finding a way to win, but he's also been handed a conundrum at the same time.

Cody Gakpo netted an impressive brace while Luis Diaz wrapped up the win with the third Liverpool goal, and both men will want to be in the starting line-up for the next Premier League fixture. The Seagulls will now travel to Anfield as the two teams meet again on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see which left-winger Slot will pick to start the game.

While both men found a way to co-exist on this occasion, Mohamed Salah will almost certainly return to the starting XI in the next game, meaning there will be one less attacking slot available. The performances on Wednesday night have caused their manager the biggest headache possible.

Cody Gakpo vs Brighton in Numbers

The Dutchman netted two brilliant goals

Gakpo has had to be the more patient of the two exciting wingers as Diaz started the campaign in red-hot form. This made it extremely difficult for Slot to drop the Colombian in favour of his compatriot, but Gakpo has caught the eye in several games already when given the nod.

The game against Brighton was no exception, as the Netherlands international was the biggest thorn in the side of Fabian Hurzeler's team. While he only completed 23 of his 30 attempted passes on the night, the 25-year-old played two key passes to teammates, proving he can be a playmaker when needed.

His biggest assets this season have been his direct dribbling style and his ability to rocket in a long-range effort. Gakpo was only successful in two of his five dribbles, but he still caused Tariq Lamptey many problems down the left flank. He certainly had his shooting boots on as his two shots on target flew past Jason Steele, with the first being particularly impressive.

Luis Diaz vs Brighton in Numbers

The Colombian sealed the win for the Reds

It may be an indication of Slot's plans going forward that Diaz was the man shifted out of position, or it may just be a testament to how versatile the 27-year-old is. He was deployed from the right wing in the absence of Salah, but he still had a big impact on the match.

Despite only contributing one key pass compared to Gakpo's two, his passing accuracy was much better overall than his teammate's. The wide player found his target with 27 of the 30 passes he attempted. He may have missed one big chance, but Diaz made his one effort on target count, firing in a low drive at the near post to send his team through.

One of the best dribblers in the Premier League, the rapid winger completed as many runs with the ball (2) as Gakpo, although he played 19 more minutes than his colleague. Having struggled in the previous league match against Arsenal, the Colombia international may have to accept a place on the bench this weekend.

Slot's Selection Dilemma

He has to pick between his two in-form attackers

It's always good for a manager to have options to choose from, particularly with the best fixture schedule Liverpool have ahead of them, but Slot may be slightly frustrated at the fact two of his best-performing players are left-wingers by trade.

A tough Champions League clash with German champions Bayer Leverkusen will follow the league game vs Brighton. Both Diaz and Gakpo will likely be handed a start in either match, meaning it may not be too much of a disappointment to be named among the substitutes at the weekend.

However, Slot's man-management skills will be tested in the coming months as he will hope to keep the £175,000-per-week duo happy with sufficient playing time. Gakpo has scored four times this campaign but is yet to find the net in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Diaz has been successful with six strikes.

Darwin Nunez's Position at Risk

Gakpo could play through the middle

While it may appear a case of one player filling the left-wing role and the other settling for a place on the sidelines, this might not be the case. Darwin Nunez has been the starting centre-forward in the absence of the injured Diogo Jota, but the Uruguayan has only scored once in all competitions.

He's the most natural striker in the squad, but Nunez may not necessarily be guaranteed to play every game due to his profligate nature in front of goal. Gakpo and Diaz both have a history of playing centrally, with the former playing in a false nine position regularly under Jurgen Klopp. There's a world where the Reds line up with a front line of Salah, Gakpo and Diaz in the coming weeks.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 30-10-24.