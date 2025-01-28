These days, Cody Gakpo is looking like a key cog in the Arne Slot machine as Liverpool lead the chase for just their second-ever Premier League title. The Dutchman has 14 goals and five assists in all competitions this season, proving his value to the Reds.

However, he was actually very close to joining rivals Manchester United instead. In the summer of 2022, the Red Devils looked like the favourites to land the exciting PSV Eindhoven forward but they turned their attention to a different Eredivisie winger, Antony.

Gakpo has since revealed that meant a move to Old Trafford was off the cards, instead leaving him with a big decision to make over his career. With a little help from God – as well as the footballing Gods – he would eventually end up at Anfield in January 2022.

Gakpo Claims God Predicted His Move to Liverpool

Antony transfer scuppered Man United transfer

Close

Speaking in The Players' Tribune, the Dutch international revealed how he had been linked with Man United but a pastor in Holland claimed that God had told him that a move to Liverpool would happen. He then revealed how Antony's arrival put him on the path to Anfield, saying:

"I had a meeting with the pastor from my church back in Holland, and he brought a friend who was a pastor somewhere else. This other pastor said, “Can I tell you something?” I said of course. This was before any big clubs had come knocking on my door. And he said that God told him that I would go to Liverpool. "I kind of laughed it off like, Yeah, nice, we will see about that. There was already a little bit of interest from Manchester United, so I thought, We’ll see." "Then in the summer of 2022, United went for Antony. I was like, What should I do? At this point I could go to Leeds, Southampton, or I could stay at PSV.

"I prayed, and I asked God for guidance. But you see, I had to make sure I got his message. So I said, If I score only one time, I’ll go to Southampton…. If I score two times, I’ll go to Leeds…. If I score three times, I’ll stay."

Related ‘Jurgen Klopp Brought Me to Liverpool - But Arne Slot Has Made Me More Dangerous’ Jurgen Klopp got the best out of most of his players while Liverpool's manager - but Arne Slot has helped one Reds star improve massively.

Gakpo chose to stay with PSV for the time being, thanks to a bit of good fortune. He said: "The next day we played, and I scored twice. I was also involved in a third goal — and at first, it was called as an own goal. Then I was subbed out. So, two goals, right? I thought, Ah, OK, it’s Leeds then. I was at peace with my decision.

"As I was sitting on the bench, I told my friend, Jordan Teze, who now plays for Monaco, the whole story. He was like, “If God wants you to stay, that own goal will be awarded to you.” It was like a coin toss, waiting to see what they decided. It could have gone either way! But after the game, they gave me the goal. I scored three, so my fate changed. I stayed at PSV."

Gakpo has been a bit of a slow burner at Liverpool but under fellow Dutchman Slot, he has really started to consistently find his rhythm. Antony, on the other hand, turned out to be a terrible purchase for Man United.

The Brazilian has been one of the biggest flops in Premier League history, costing £86m – compared to Gakpo's fee which stands between £35m and £45m – and scoring just five goals in 62 league games. He has now been loaned out to Real Betis, while his fellow former Eredivisie winger continues to shine in England.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 28/01/25.