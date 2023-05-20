Cody Gakpo had a goal controversially ruled out for offside during Liverpool's Premier League clash vs Aston Villa at Anfield.

After falling a goal behind courtesy of Jacob Ramsey's strike, the Reds thought they'd equalised when the Dutchman bundled home from close range early in the second half.

But Gakpo's celebrations were short-lived as the goal was then disallowed following a VAR review.

Virgil van Dijk was judged to be offside in the build-up, much to the bemusement of many of the Liverpool players.

Why was Van Dijk given offside?

While Van Dijk was clearly offside from the original free-kick, Villa defender Ezri Konsa subsequently touched the ball following Luis Diaz's header across the goal.

Van Dijk then set up Gakpo who rifled his shot past Emi Martinez.

However, Konsa's touch was viewed as a deflection and not deliberate play – hence the reason for Van Dijk being offside.

The Premier League clarified the ruling on their official Twitter account.

"Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header. The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Enzri Konsa, not a deliberate play," their tweet read.

VIDEO: Gakpo's disallowed goal vs Aston Villa

Richard Keys reacts to offside call

Despite the Premier League's justification for the decision, football presenter Richard Keys slammed the outcome.

"I’ve just watched VAR disallow a Liverpool goal & have no idea why. We’re told off-side. No. Wait until you see it. I guess Howard Webb has Klopp’s number. He’s going to need it."

A damning verdict from the former Sky man. If only we could have heard the VAR conversation that took place.

Firmino rescues Liverpool point

Though Gakpo's goal was disallowed, Liverpool did rescue a point thanks to Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian, who was playing his final ever home game at Anfield, prodded home from Mohamed Salah's beautiful outside-the-foot cross to send Anfield into raptures.

It means Liverpool can mathematically still qualify for the Champions League but need Manchester United and Newcastle to drop points in their remaining games.