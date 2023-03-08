Liverpool saw ‘great signs of the future’ after Cody Gakpo put in an impressive performance against Manchester United, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old’s time on Merseyside got off to a slow start, but it now seems as though he is beginning to settle into his new surroundings and showcase his true potential.

Liverpool news – Cody Gakpo

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool splashed out between £35 million and £45 million to secure the services of Gakpo, seeing off stiff competition from United.

The Netherlands international had enjoyed an outstanding first half of the campaign with PSV Eindhoven, registering 13 goals and 17 assists in just 24 appearances.

However, Gakpo has been unable to replicate that sort of form for the Reds and failed to find the back of the net or provide an assist in his opening six games for his new side.

A run of four goals in his subsequent six outings across all competitions has transformed the versatile attacker’s fortunes, though, and he is slowly becoming an important figure for Jurgen Klopp.

Gakpo’s brace in the 7-0 thrashing of United has provided hope that he can be Roberto Firmino’s long-term heir at Anfield, with the legendary forward set to depart on a free transfer in the summer.

What has Jones said about Gakpo?

Jones has told GMS that Gakpo, who earns £120,000-per-week, put in a ‘great performance’ over the weekend and that it bodes well for Liverpool’s future.

He said: “It was a great performance from him, and it was really timely as well on the back of Firmino’s decision that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

“So, I think you can see in here great signs of the future for Liverpool. We all knew what he was capable of, we just haven't really been able to see much of it in a Liverpool shirt.”

Can Liverpool still finish in the top four?

Liverpool’s recent run of four victories and a draw in their last five Premier League fixtures has restored their chances of finishing inside the top four.

It had once seemed extremely unlikely that Klopp’s charges would be plying their trade in Europe’s elite cup competition next term, but that dream is now alive once again.

A trip to basement side Bournemouth is up next for Liverpool before a very daunting run of fixtures welcomes them back following the international break.

Trips to Manchester City and Chelsea come before the visit of league leaders Arsenal, and Liverpool’s top-four hopes could be decided in those encounters.