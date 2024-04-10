Highlights Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo come to blows Saturday in the first of 13 bouts at UFC 300.

Garbrandt believes victory on Saturday could be a springboard for even bigger fights.

He is "definitely" keen to face UFC champion Sean O'Malley in the future.

LAS VEGAS – Normally, the first fight of a UFC event is one that has patches of fans in the stands and features two young prospects making their debut, but for UFC 300, the world’s leading MMA promotion pulled out all the stops.

Kicking off Saturday's major event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is a bout between two former champions, Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo.

During Wednesday’s media day at the UFC Apex, Garbrandt looked confident and ready to make it three-straight wins against a very talented opponent. The former champ spoke about finally getting to fight Figueiredo, and ultimately, getting another crack at the title.

Flyweights at Bantamweight

Figueiredo and Garbrandt have recently moved up and down the weight divisions

Both men have competed in the flyweight division, but they will find themselves weighing in at the bantamweight weight limit. There’s no question the former flyweight champ, Figueiredo, belongs in the bigger weight class as he looked great in his 135-pound debut against Rob Font, a high-caliber opponent, at a UFC event in Austin, Texas, on December 2, 2023.

On the other hand, Garbrandt is on a multiple-fight winning-streak for the first time in eight years. The former bantamweight king was originally supposed to fight Figueiredo back in 2020, but caught Covid and is pleased with this re-booking.

At Wednesday's media day, he told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters:

“I call him out, he doesn’t want this fight. So let's get that clear. That's a fight that's been on my mind for a while. Obviously, I got Covid really bad, had to pull out of the fight, and focus on getting healthy to get back to this point. And everything comes full circle, and we’re here — it’s fight week. I’m more excited for this fight now than when it was scheduled in the past.”

Champ-Champ?

Garbrandt is a big name in the division and would sell nicely if he earns a title shot

Garbrandt was a star the minute he burst onto the scene back in 2016. His speed and power combined with his style put him among the UFC’s best and brightest at the young age of 25. Unfortunately, he ran into a heated feud with bitter rival TJ Dillashaw that resulted in back-to-back knockouts. Ever since, he’s been trying to regain the momentum he had years ago by changing camps, teams, trainers, but 'No Love' seems to have found the right formula.

Though he has a fierce challenge staring him in the face this weekend, Garbrandt is very motivated to get into a fight with current bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley.

'Suga' and Garbrandt have had a longstanding bitterness towards each other, but if both men keep winning, a fight between the two stars would be massive — and it’s seemingly on his radar.

To GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, Garbrandt said: