Summary Cody Rhodes and CM Punk reacted to a fan after their dark match following WWE Raw.

Rhodes and Punk had just competed in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland.

Fans praised the wrestler's professional behaviour in the video's comments.

The WWE European Tour continued last night on Raw as the company steamrolled into town to continue their build-up to WrestleMania 41. The storyline of John Cena's heel turn continued as he came out to a chorus of boos from the Glasgow crowd, who did not appreciate what he did in Canada. The 16-time WWE Champion opted to join forces with the 'Final Boss' The Rock by low-blowing Rhodes in the middle of the ring after Elimination Chamber had finished. As a result, this has likely set up a main event of Cena and Rhodes on Night Two in Las Vegas for the Undisputed Title.

Equally, CM Punk will be involved in a seismic match at the Allegiant Stadium as he takes on both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match. Even though Gunther and Jey Uso for the WWE World Championship is also on the cards, likely, Punk will finally get the main event he's always craved.

In the meantime, WWE continues to trek across Europe until they eventually arrive in Vegas for the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All,' and it was Glasgow's turn to get their taste of wrestling in the city. This also means getting to meet new fans from all over the world. However, there was one fan who got a bit too close for comfort.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk Visibly Angry After Raw

After Raw went off air following the March 24th episode, both Rhodes and Punk competed in a Dark Match (a match that takes place off-air). The main event saw Bron Breakker defend his Intercontinental title against Penta. Neither Rhodes nor Punk were involved in a match during the television coverage on Netflix itself.

The show finished as Judgement Day faction of Finn Balor, Dominic Mysterio and Carlito got involved and attacked Breakker to force a disqualification. Out came Rhodes, Punk, and Dominic's dad, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to confront the trio and all hell broke loose. As a result, a Six-Man Tag Team Match took place.

But as Punk got the pin and both he and Rhodes were making their way to the back area, they were high-fiving the crowd and taking pictures with those fans who were stood right up next to the ramp. Captured by Kirsten Louise on TikTok, one female fan could be seen putting her hand around the neck of both wrestlers on separate occasions, which led to what could be described assertive finger-pointing from Punk, and a shrug from Rhodes.

Some of the comments in the video from other witnesses suggested that the same fan had been doing this for the entire evening, and praised the two Superstars for acting in a professional manner over the situation.