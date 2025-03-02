Summary WWE's Elimination Chamber played host to a segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

The Rock has been trying to entice Rhodes to become a corporate TKO champion, selling his soul in the process.

Cody Rhodes finally answered to The Rock in a dramatic interaction.

Having inserted himself back into the fold two weeks ago on SmackDown, the WWE Universe has borne witness to a dramatic segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Following two weeks of consecutive appearances on the blue brand's Friday night show, The Rock had been eagerly awaiting a response from the American Nightmare at the Elimination Chamber. Even attempting to persuade him via social media posts, the duo came face to face once again as the Undisputed WWE Champion gave the Final Boss his answer.

When The Rock paid respect to Rhodes on WWE's inaugural Netflix Raw episode, the WWE Universe assumed that this was the company's way of closing the door on any potential feud between the pair. However, this feeling soon disappeared, as when the Brahma Bull arrived on SmackDown to reveal the location of WrestleMania 42, he also came with a jaw-dropping announcement. Telling Cody Rhodes that he wanted him to become his champion, a corporate champion for TKO, he requested that the World Champion give him his soul. With Toronto playing host to the dramatic encounter, The Rock has finally received his answer, and it isn't what he was hoping for.

Cody Rhodes Answers The Rock

The long-awaited answer has finally happened

As John Cena booked himself a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41, Rhodes made his way straight down to the ring to complete the formalities of a face-off. Soon after, Travis Scott and The Rock joined the pair, and the Final Boss demanded an answer from Rhodes.

"Hey Rock, go f*** yourself!"

Leading the Rock up the wrong path, Rhodes declared he had already given up his soul, but to the WWE Universe and to the WWE ring, before swearing at the Brahma Bull. A decision he would soon regret, it turned out the Rock and Cena were working in tandem, as the men's Chamber winner would turn heel for the first time in his career and beat down Rhodes. A shocking move that the WWE Universe never saw coming, it has raised the stakes for their Mania match.

The Future Between Rhodes and Rock

It appears a match is not on the cards

The duo of Rock and Rhodes have been entangled with one another since 2024. Initially stealing Rhodes' WrestleMania spot, fan outrage was so much so that The Rock birthed the Final Boss and produced one of the greatest short-lived acts ahead of WrestleMania 40. Having faced off against each other in tag team action at last year's Showcase of Immortals, fans have been awaiting the day that they get to see the Final Boss and the American Nightmare face off in singles action. However, according to The Rock, a match might not be on the cards, with the Brahma Bull believing a match is not the be-all and end-all of a feud.