Highlights Cody Rhodes is currently the biggest babyface star in wrestling, but the idea of a heel turn has intrigued fans since his days in AEW.

Rhodes hasn't ruled out a heel turn in WWE, but his strong connection with the audience and younger fans is his main priority.

While Rhodes excels as a babyface, he has previously thrived as a villain in WWE and could easily transition back if needed.

Right now, there aren’t many who would argue with the notion that Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface star in all of professional wrestling. The general feeling is that the 38-year-old’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship victory at WrestleMania 40 was a long time coming, particularly after he didn’t claim the gold in 2023, and, even when the company flirted with the idea of The Rock vs Roman Reigns, the sheer volume of fan support for Cody made them persist with his title win on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Truthfully, no matter where WWE go, The American Nightmare always seems to get the biggest reactions in front of any audience and has proved to be a major success as one of the faces of the company. Yet, the idea of a heel turn is something that has intrigued some wrestling fans ever since Rhodes’ days in AEW, where many viewers of Tony Khan’s company booed Cody heavily despite the fact that he was always presented as a face.

Rhodes Hasn't Ruled a Heel Turn Out

He's happy with his current persona

Addressing speculation of a heel turn, Cody was asked during an appearance on Cheap Heat whether he has ever thought about potentially turning heel in WWE. Here, Rhodes said that he does think about it a little bit, but his current connection with the audience is the most important thing for him right now, although, in typical wrestling fashion, he did say that age-old phrase ‘never say never’.

Interestingly, he drew comparisons to John Cena, saying that WWE was right to maintain the 16-time world champion’s babyface persona in spite of fan reaction.

"I think I’m lying if I say I don’t think about it. The truth is I’m so caught up in the connection that I have. Whether it’s like the friendship bracelets I get at the shows or just these moments, you have where the kids come in full cosplay, and this new generation of fans that’s gonna grow up and have podcasts and radio shows like you. This new generation, I’m so invested in them. It’s rare when I think outside of, well, what about a version of me that’s hated? That’s disliked. That’s booed, and I’ve certainly been booed before. "I’ve been booed heavily. I guess I think minimally about it, and I could — you never say never. And John [Cena]’s never happened, and I think rightfully so. I think what we got there we look back at now and realize, I just watched him versus Umaga the other day, we see the magic of what John was able to do. But with the time I have left contract-wise, I don’t see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling."

Ultimately, Rhodes underlined the importance of his current role and how it particularly connects with younger members of the audience, saying that he wouldn’t want to let anybody down with a character change.

"But here’s the tricky part. All this stuff about me usually gets people booed in the first place. There are some real old head podcaster types — no disrespect to them — but they can’t understand it. They can’t get it like, ‘Oh, why is he using big words? Why does he have a suit on? He should be a man of the people.’ I would be such a fraud if I was trying to be like the common man Dusty Rhodes-type gimmick. I don’t know, it’s just who I am and who I became, and it was really through trial and error. Because my last days at AEW were certainly a heel run. "And they were loud, and they were proud, but I like what we’ve captured here. I feel like I don’t want to be so full of myself, but I want to make sure I honor these young fans. These little nightmares, these little kiddos who are coming to shows I want to make sure that if they came and I’m supposed to be their guy, that I don’t let them down."

Given that Rhodes is on top of the WWE mountaintop and had the majority of fans behind him, it seems as if a heel turn is something that will remain a ‘what if’ rather than a reality. Still though, as the man himself says, you truly never know what could happen in wrestling and there may still be time for Cody to turn his back on the fans and have a heel run before his career finishes. The world has already seen how effective he is in the role.

Rhodes is a Natural Heel

He spent most of his first WWE run as a villain

While Rhodes is currently flourishing as a babyface, he's already proven in the past that he's just as effective, if not even more so, when he's playing a villain. Throughout the majority of his initial WWE run, the 38-year-old was a heel and he regularly hit it out of the park no matter what he was asked to do.

Whether it was with Legacy, as the 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes or even Stardust for a while, he always stepped up to the plate and there's no doubt he'd do so again if he were to turn to the dark side once more. As always, should more come out about a potential heel turn for Cody Rhodes, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription.