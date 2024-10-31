Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have recently engaged in a trio of bouts against each other, with the former most recently getting the better of the latter at 2023’s edition of SummerSlam. Despite their rivalry in the ring, the pair are not averse to exchanging pleasantries, and Rhodes has revealed that Lesnar gave him a bizarre gift after their last fight last year.

Speaking on Flagrant, Rhodes said that Lesnar sent an entire cow’s worth of steaks from his farm in Canada, taking a picture of himself with the animal for good measure: “He has a farm in Canada, and he sent me an entire cow’s worth of steaks and took a picture of himself with the cow because he does it all, he’s just a real farmer.”

Lesnar also gave Rhodes a much more symbolic gift after being beaten by him at SummerSlam, as he raised Rhodes’ hand into the air following the bout, as if to signify a changing of the guard with WWE and that Rhodes would be the sport’s next great fighter.

Cody Rhodes Full of Praise For Brock Lesnar

Rhodes paid tribute to his professionalism for the industry

These gifts led to Rhodes being effusive with praise for Lesnar in the same interview, saying: “His professionalism is so underrated, he is one of if not the most professional (person) and (the most) understanding of what we wanted. He was the utmost professional with me. I was blessed to have been in that role again.”

Cody Rhodes' WWE stats (as of 31/10/24) Total number of matches 2,073 Total number of wins 1,051 (50.7%) Total number of losses 992 ((47.9%) Total number of draws 30 (1.4%)

This isn’t the first time that Rhodes has come forward with praise for Lesnar, saying shortly after their tussles at SummerSlam in 2023: "There is no one like him, he's a rare athlete. He's back home farming, but he was also preparing. This is what he loves. I don't talk to him, and we don't know each other like that, but I get a sense that's the type of passion he has. He makes this a heavyweight company, but he's also agile."

Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar Shaking His Hand After Match

When the cameras stopped rolling, The Beast Incarnate showed the ultimate respect

Rhodes ranks his victory over Lesnar as a defining moment in his career and called it a “once-in-a-lifetime moment in a once-in-a-lifetime-run.” The 39-year-old also offered his reaction to Lesnar’s post-fight gesture, saying: “As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging, then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn't anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That's not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn't passed. You have to take it."

Rhodes certainly seems to have taken the torch, as he hasn’t lost a bout since a tag-team defeat against Finn Balor and Damien Priest in November 2023 when he was alongside Jey Uso, most recently getting the better of Carmelo Hayes on Monday Night Raw. He could be in line to defend his undisputed WWE title against Kevin Owens at Survivor Series, following a backstage altercation between the pair, although this has not been confirmed. Lesnar, meanwhile, is currently on a hiatus from competitive action and there is little sign of an impending return.