Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be teaming up with one another this weekend when they headline night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night and the former has recently spoken about the bond he shares with his upcoming tag team partner.

Rhodes appeared as a guest on yesterday’s (3rd of April) edition of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to promote WrestleMania 40, which takes place this weekend, emanating from the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The American Nightmare will be doing double duty and main eventing both nights of the two-day event, tagging with Seth Rollins on night one (6th of April) to take on the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock, before challenging the former for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two (7th of April).

The Relationship of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Rollins was Rhodes' first feud back in WWE after leaving for AEW

Rhodes and Rollins are more familiar to each other as rivals, having battled against each other multiple times during their 2022 feud. After a six-year spell away from the company, Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and faced Rollins at the event before going on to have two further matches, which culminated in a brutal Hell In A Cell match in June 2022.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes has won just 2 of his 9 WrestleMania matches.

However, speaking on the MMA Hour, Cody spoke about how his and Rollins’ history together has resulted in them developing a deep bond with one another: “You’re bonded over people you have these significant memories with, so we’re going to WrestleMania 40 to main event, his first main event, together. Main event with the guy I returned against, the guy who won the first NXT Title with my dad handing him the belt.”

Cody then revealed that he gifted Rollins a Rolex inscribed with the number ’40’ to commemorate their upcoming WrestleMania 40 main event. Cody himself has a matching Rolex that symbolises the eternal bond that he and Seth have with one another.

He went on to compare their relationship to that of his father Dusty Rhodes’ bond with his iconic rival Ric Flair: “I was really excited to give it to him because we will forever be competitive against one another, but we don’t have to not be respectful and even friends, we can be that. My dad and Ric Flair were at each other’s throats for years, two decades. They were at their best when they were at each other’s throats competitively, but they remained loving and respectful.”

Cody Rhodes: Time to Finish his Story

Rhodes and Rollins’ tag match on night one of WrestleMania 40 will have a significant impact on night two’s match, with the stipulation being that if Cody and Seth win, all members of Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction will be barred from ringside on night two. But if they lose, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be competed under ‘Bloodline Rules’, meaning all members of The Bloodline will be free to interfere in the match.

The night two match will be a repeat of last year’s main event where Rhodes ultimately came up short against Reigns. But The American Dream and his fans will be hopeful that he can get the job done this time around and finish his story by capturing his first world title in WWE.

