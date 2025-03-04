Travis Scott made a major impact in his biggest WWE appearance to date at Elimination Chamber - and made his mark in more ways than one.

The main event on Saturday night saw John Cena outlast CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Logan Paul to secure a WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in April. Cena securing a headline slot at what will be his final WrestleMania was big news, but there was an even bigger shock to follow.

Following his win in the chamber, Cena was joined in the ring by Rhodes, only to be interrupted by the entrance of The Rock, who was accompanied by US rapper Travis Scott. 'The Final Boss' wanted Cody to join forces with him as his personally-endorsed champion, but Rhodes had other ideas, telling the WWE legend: 'Hey, Rock. Go f*** yourself!"

Cena and 'The American Nightmare' shared an embrace after Cody's act of defiance, but it was all a set-up. Cena delivered a kick to Cody's groin, turning heel for the first time in more than two decades. Aided by a multitude of instruments, from a Rolex watch to the title belt, the 16-time world champion delivered devastating blows, cutting Rhodes above the eyebrow and leaving him in a bloody heap on the floor. 'The Final Boss' also got in on the action, whipping helpless Rhodes with his belt, but not before ten-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott slapped the champion across the face with a shocking amount of force.

Travis Scott is believed to be at fault