WWE champion Cody Rhodes is an American professional wrestler and actor, who has hit the top of the wrestling tree since his return in 2022. The 39-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, made his spectacular comeback at WrestleMania 38, where he was the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. Rhodes has gone on to become one of the highest-paid superstars in the company today, and has main-evented the last two WrestleManias. The last one is one that he'll never forget, pinning Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship after back-to-back Royal Rumble victories.

He is a second-generation wrestler and is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who famously never won the WWE title. His contagious charisma is something that his son, Cody, has in buckets. His in-ring ability has helped him live a comfortable and financially fulfilling life. Many will say he's living the life he fully deserves.

Net Worth in 2025

At the time of writing, and according to Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes' net worth is valued at $8 million. The total sum is made up of his current contract at WWE, as well as his sponsorship deals and external businesses away from wrestling. His popularity in the sport has led to additional revenue, which comes in the form of royalties from merchandise sales, which is undisclosed but likely included.

His quest to "finish his story" in 2024 elevated him to stardom. His star-studded match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is regarded as one of the best of all time.