The ending to WWE's Elimination Chamber has provided the WWE Universe with a must-watch Road to WrestleMania. A moment that has been spoken about in all four corners of the globe, John Cena's heel turn has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. With the WWE Universe unable to take their minds off of one of the greatest heel turns ever, the feeling is reciprocated by The Champ's colleagues.

With The Rock, Triple H and numerous WWE Superstars discussing the segment, one man who hasn't been seen or heard from since is Cody Rhodes. However, in newly-posted footage, Rhodes' immediate five-word reaction can be heard as he was walked to the back by Michael Cole.

Rhodes' night in Toronto was supposed to end when he rejected The Rock's offer of selling his soul to the Final Boss. Embracing the leader of the Cenation after doing so, it appeared the Chamber PLE would end on a high note. However, the embrace would be the last thing Rhodes remembered, as Cena, Rock and Travis Scott ambushed the Undisputed WWE Champion. Sustaining numerous legitimate injuries, it is understandable as to why Rhodes hasn't made himself seen since. Set to appear on SmackDown to discuss the matter, his immediate reaction to the moment tells the tale of a man who was blindsided.

Rhodes' Five-Word Reaction

The American Nightmare appeared heartbroken

Hoping to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in a contest between two wrestlers who respect each other, all that was thrown out the window when Cena sold his soul to the Final Boss. Desperate to win a record-breaking 17th World Title before he retires at the end of the year, the leader of the Cenation stooped to levels that the WWE Universe never thought they'd see.

Having just come off the back of a brutal trilogy of matches with Kevin Owens, the American Nightmare wasn't given a moment's rest as the Final Boss returned to stir up WrestleMania season once again. Confused and betrayed, footage posted to WWE's Instagram page reveals Rhodes' heartbroken reaction to the moment.

"That's not the same guy."

Walked to the back by Michael Cole and the rest of the Elimination Chamber announce team, Cole told Rhodes that he didn't understand what Cena had just done. Bloody, baffled and betrayed, the stakes going into WrestleMania 41 have been raised to unforeseen heights.

Cena and Rhodes' Main Event Match

The encounter has two industry-changing outcomes

Yet to be announced as the main event of the Showcase of the Immortals, the WWE Universe can only assume that the greatest heel turn in WWE history is being rewarded with the closing honours. A showcase that could go either way, Cena will hope he can leave his final WrestleMania with a historic victory that would see him reach the mountain top of World Championship reigns, surpassing Ric Flair.

For Rhodes, he has already experienced heartbreak on the Grandest Stage of them All, when he was defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Hoping to avoid another disastrous encounter, a victory for the American Nightmare could see him establish himself as one of the greatest babyfaces in WWE history.