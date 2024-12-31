Summary Cody Rhodes' feud with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble is his biggest threat yet.

With Cody Rhodes' current feud with Kevin Owens getting set for its trilogy match at Royal Rumble, the current Undisputed WWE Champion has revealed that his previous three-part series with Brock Lesnar left him "scared".

The American Nightmare's reign as champion keeps growing from strength to strength. Having faced and defeated the likes of Gunther, AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa, his feud with Owens has presented him with his biggest threat yet. The self-proclaimed 'real WWE champion', Owens has strapped the legendary Winged Eagle around his waist as he and Rhodes prepare for battle in a Ladder Match at February's Royal Rumble.

A level of danger that both men have become accustomed to; Rhodes has made a name for himself in recent years for going above and beyond. Most notably, taking up the daunting challenge of a trilogy with Brock Lesnar, the American Nightmare has revealed his exact thoughts on that feud.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes was a champion at amateur wrestling in high school, amassing a record of 42-0 on his way to the Georgia State Championship.

Cody Rhodes Putting His Body on the Line

The American Nightmare has a history of pulling out all the stops

As with any WWE Superstar, they are always willing to put their body on the line. Rhodes is the perfect embodiment of this, with his torn pec visual against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in 2022 proving to the world that he will do whatever it takes to get to the top.

Rhodes' Feud with Lesnar

A painful trilogy that set Rhodes on his way

Despite not winning at WrestleMania 39 in what appeared to be a foregone conclusion, it didn't hinder Rhodes. Going on to face the Beast Incarnate in a trilogy of matches, the pair were equal at one apiece going into a SummerSlam match that was more about 'defeating' Lesnar than 'surviving' him.

Reminiscing on the feud that bridged the gap between one failed Mania attempt and his successful one, Rhodes notes how 'real' it felt on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast:

"If people ever wonder how real wrestling can be, the three matches I had with Brock Lesnar are the most competitive … scared is probably an appropriate term … that was the most real anything had ever been for me in the ring".

A feud that saw Lesnar gift Rhodes with a cow's worth of steak, it proved the American Nightmare could hang with one of WWE's most vicious and ruthless acts. A trilogy that set him on his way to his eventual victory at WrestleMania XL, it speaks volumes that someone who has trained in folkstyle and freestyle wrestling felt most threatened in a WWE ring against Lesnar.

Going on to mention how 'proud' he is of that body of work, Rhodes will have to prepare for another heated third match ahead of his Royal Rumble ladder match next year. Set to take place on Netflix, the Undisputed WWE Champion has been on his A-game to better his last ladder match performance.