Highlights WWE Champion Cody Rhodes went trainers shopping with Complex for a new YouTube video, and he left with SIX new pairs, totalling nearly $10,000.

The Superstar was in his element in the trainers shop, lusting over the options at his disposal, before finally selecting his favourites for himself, his wife, and his daughter.

Rhodes will be in action at SummerSlam, WWE's next PLE, as he goes up against The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

As WWE finds themselves just days away from the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam, all that separates the heated feuds from locking up is just one final SmackDown, with the PLE looking like one of WWE's strongest cards of the year.

With the long-awaited CM Punk bout against Drew McIntyre finally set to happen, Seth Rollins will be playing the role of special guest referee, with this feud alone being a key selling point of the event. A huge heavyweight bout between Gunther and Damian Priest will occur, with the Ring General hoping he can win the World Heavyweight Championship at the first time of asking.

Also on the card, Bayley and Nia Jax's feud looks just as lively as the rest, but it is the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, whose match against the "leader" of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, has many people intrigued, with many fans earmarking this match as the return of Roman Reigns.

Doing his duties as the face of the WWE, and as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes has spent the week leading up to SummerSlam participating in media duties, with the American Nightmare most notably going sneaker shopping with Complex, and the bill that he racked up is eye-watering.

Cody Rhodes Goes Trainer Shopping

Complex and their sneaker show are incredibly popular, with the show consistently having its ears to the ground in culture. They are always bringing in relevant guests, and providing the viewers with an insight into who is popular and on the rise at the time.

Guests on this show include Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Eminem, as well as many other celebrities. Regarding the WWE, Rhodes isn't their first Superstar to appear on the show, with Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Triple H, CM Punk, and The Undertaker having been on before.

The show, which is a walk-and-talk interview, in which guests will buy shoes along the way, sees many celebrities spending ludicrous amounts of money, and Cody Rhodes didn't shy away as he made his appearance on the show.

How Much Cody Rhodes Spent on Trainers

Sporting his usual smart attire, as well as his WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes left the shop six pairs of shoes heavier, with one pair amounting to nearly $8,000. Having bought a Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force collaboration shoe, he also bought a pair of Nike Dunk's, Nike "Girl Dad" shoes, two pairs of Travis Scott Air Jordan's, and a Powerpuff Girls Nike Dunk collab, with the amount totalling $9,824.

With a near five-figure shoe spend having been done, Cody Rhodes will be hoping to get the winner's share of the purse at SummerSlam, although it can only be assumed that these sort of numbers pale in comparison to what the champion is earning.

With his shoe shop done, it is unknown if he will take after Shane McMahon and wear his expensive sneakers to the ring, or if he will keep the gear that has got him to the dance, as he looks to defeat another member of The Bloodline at SummerSlam.