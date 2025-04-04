Summary The card for WrestleMania has fans excited with the main event involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has called out The Rock, marking a continuation of their intertwined rivalry.

The Rock expressed doubt about ever returning to the ring, believing his story with Cody is better told outside the squared circle.

As the Road to WrestleMania reaches its final stages, the card for the Showcase of Immortals has the WWE Universe excited. The 41st edition of the Grandest Stage of them All, the build to this year's Show of Shows has culminated in two nights' worth of must-see matches.

With the order of what matches will happen on what night having reportedly been revealed, the main event that fans expected to headline WrestleMania Sunday sees John Cena enter his final Mania as an active competitor. Set to stand across the ring for Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare has revealed his post-Mania goal, and it involves The Rock.

Rhodes and The Rock have been intertwined since the build to WrestleMania 40. Forcing the Brahma Bull to become the Final Boss by virtue of his immense popularity, the pair have been inseparable every time the Rock has returned. Most recently, requesting the Undisputed WWE Champion sell his soul to him, it led to the jaw-dropping heel turn of John Cena. A rivalry that has only gotten physical in the ring once, Rhodes has made his intentions clear, as he has called The Rock out to a match.

Cody Rhodes Calls Out The Rock

The American Nightmare wants to get his hands on the Final Boss