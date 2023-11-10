At Crown Jewel 2023, the inevitable happened and Logan Paul won his very first WWE title when he beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Following his move into professional wrestling in 2021 and his first match at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, the popular influencer has been wowing audiences with just how quickly he has taken to the sport.

There are few celebrities who have been as consistently great as Paul after stepping into the squared circle, and he looks like he truly belongs. Shortly after his boxing win against Dillon Danis last month, he called out Mysterio and made his intentions and his interest in the US title very clear.

That culminated in the match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and Paul managed to shock the world and beat the former World Heavyweight Champion to win his first title in WWE. The sky seems to be the limit for the influencer, and it's a testament to how talented he is that some of the talent on the roster weren't bitter about his success and instead congratulated him after the win.

Triple H & Cody Rhodes congratulated Logan Paul on his Crown Jewel win

While he is quite the villain on WWE television, he's very much well-liked by his colleagues within the company and that was on full display in the footage WWE released onto its official YouTube channel from backstage at the show.

The clips showed Logan, straight after beating Mysterio, being congratulated by several high-profile WWE names. The footage includes his interactions with Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysteriothe latter of whom he made his debut against in April 2022.

Video: Cody Rhodes, Triple H & Dominik Mysterio congratulated Logan Paul after Crown Jewel win

Rhodes told Paul that his match was 'outstanding' and congratulated him as the two shook hands. That was followed by a moment with Dominik Mysterio, the son of the man he'd just beaten for the title. The two shook hands and Dom simply said 'congrats'.

Finally, the video concluded with Paul thanking Triple H for believing in him before 'The Game' said that he'd worked hard for the opportunity and deserved it. It's pretty high praise from three of the influential figures in WWE and shows how highly he's thought of in the company right now, and based on his body of work, it's not hard to see why that's the case.

Event Opponent(s) Date Result Crown Jewel Rey Mysterio - United States Championship November 4, 2023 Win SummerSlam Ricochet August 5, 2023 Win Money in the Bank Money in the Bank Ladder Match July 1, 2023 Loss WrestleMania 39 Seth Rollins April 1, 2023 Loss Royal Rumble 2023 men's Royal Rumble match January 28, 2023 Loss Crown Jewel Roman Reigns - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship November 5, 2023 Loss SummerSlam The Miz July 30, 2023 Win WrestleMania 38 Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio (With The Miz) April 2, 2022 Win

Logan Paul has impressed fans since joining WWE

After debuting alongside The Miz in a tag team bout against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, Paul embarked on a solid run and has had incredible matches with several different stars in WWE, proving that he's taken just as quickly to the sport as anyone in history.

First, he beat The Miz at SummerSlam that year in his first-ever singles match, before taking on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match was met with critical acclaim and people truly began to take notice of Logan's talent in the ring.

From there, he wrestled in the Royal Rumble match, stealing the show with one of the most jaw-dropping spots in history with Ricochet, before he went into a feud with Seth Rollins that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 39. The show was Logan's last of his first WWE deal, but he'd impressed so much that Triple H signed him to a new one shortly afterward.

Throughout the rest of the year, he competed in the Money in the Bank match, beat Ricochet at SummerSlam, and then eventually overcame Mysterio in Saudi Arabia to win his first title in WWE, the United States Championship.