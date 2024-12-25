Summary Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 title defence potential opponents are teased.

Cody Rhodes started to write a story that the WWE Universe lived through and will remember forever back in 2022. Returning to the WWE and defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 was the beginning of a new era in the wrestling industry, with Rhodes at the helm. Two Royal Rumble victories, a torn pectoral muscle and three WrestleMania main events later, Cody Rhodes finished his story and stands at the top of the mountain as WWE Champion.

Rhodes’ original story to claim the gold was completed at WrestleMania XL, but his arc to remain at the top is still being written. It looks assured that Rhodes will be going into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion, but who will he have his first ‘Mania title defence against? Here are GIVEMESPORTS’ five potential opponents for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

1 Randy Orton

Student vs the teacher

WWE could complete a 16-year in-the-making storyline if Randy Orton challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. When Rhodes first joined WWE, he spent his initial heel run alongside Orton in Legacy, learning from the top bad guy in the business. Cody and Ted DiBiase would help Orton reign supreme with the WWE Championship in the late 2000s and supported him in winning the Royal Rumble in 2009. Fast-forward more than a decade, and now the roles have switched with Cody Rhodes holding the gold, thanks to Orton’s help against the Bloodline.

The student has become the master, and fans have been eagerly anticipating these two going head-to-head in the ring. It is a story that writes itself. Randy Orton has teased his desire to hold a world title for the 15th time since WrestleMania XL, making subtle hints whenever the WWE Championship is in sight. Even in the celebrations after Cody defeated Roman Reigns, he struggled to take his eyes off the prize.

WWE audiences are used to seeing Orton as a face since returning at Survivor Series 2023, but a heel turn and an RKO are always out of nowhere with the Viper. Could we see him turn on his former protégé in time for ‘Mania season?

2 The Rock

All Rhodes lead to the 'Final Boss'

The anticipated one-on-one match between the Final Boss and the American Nightmare could be the potential main event for WrestleMania 41. Since The Rock tried to take the spot against Roman Reigns in Philadelphia at WrestleMania XL, there has been animosity between the People’s Champion and the WWE Champion. The Rock’s Final Boss persona helped to elevate Cody’s road to becoming champion and left the fans with fantastic promos, including the now infamous “Cody Crybabies” line. The Rock has done some of his best work as a heel in 2024, and a World Championship match could be around the corner.

Many are still hoping for The Rock and Roman Reigns to go toe-to-toe at the Showcase of Immortals, but The Rock has made his intentions clear, telling Cody he will be back for him the night after WrestleMania XL. With Cody Rhodes being the face of the company and taking down the Tribal Chief, he still needs to beat the Final Boss to establish himself as number one. As it stands, The Rock has one up on Rhodes after he pinned the soon-to-be WWE Champion in the main event of night one at WrestleMania XL - a loss that Cody needs to avenge. The Rock left Cody bloodied, personally attacked his family and tried to take his "story" from him. Cody's roads all lead to The Great One.

3 John Cena

Record-breaking main event

2025 will be the year of John Cena. His retirement tour runs from the New Year through to December, and it is hard to believe that our greatest of all time will not clash with the current face that runs the place during this final tenure. Fans are expecting Cena to attempt, and maybe succeed, to win his 17th world championship, breaking his and Ric Flair’s 16-time champion record. It is a destined match between two generational talents fighting for the right to hold the top prize in sports entertainment at the Grandest Stage of them All. The contender is looking to solidify themselves as the best, against the champion, who wants to prove himself against the best.

Rhodes has gone on the record to say that he would love to face Cena and has asked the future Hall of Famer if he would consider accepting his challenge. It seems likely that Cena will be in a marquee match on the WrestleMania card, either in a title match or going up against younger talent. If not Cody, maybe Cena will be setting his eyes on becoming a Grand Slam Champion and challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Either way, Cena’s last ‘Mania match against the WWE Champion would be poetic.

4 Roman Reigns

The perfect trilogy

The story began at WrestleMania 38 when Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE, beginning his story to becoming WWE Champion and Roman Reigns being crowned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. One year later, the two biggest names in the industry would have their first one-on-one encounter at SoFi Stadium. To the surprise of many, Roman reigned supreme in that bout. Another 12 months on at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes would end the Tribal Chief’s 1316-day reign as champion. Roman Reigns is still due a rematch with Rhodes - WWE might decide to go for the three-peat.

Reigns is no stranger to WrestleMania trilogies, having faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31, 34 and 38. The WWE is also not afraid to showcase the same match at the biggest event of the year on three occasions. The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker vs Triple H are the other two Mania trilogies. WWE could decide to produce a first-time-ever WrestleMania trilogy that takes place consecutively.

5 CM Punk

The 'Best in the World' vs the face of the company

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are two of the top faces in the industry going into WrestleMania season. Since their face-off on RAW in January 2024 to set up their encounter at the Royal Rumble, WWE fans have been craving this match. Some fans have taken to social media and called it the modern-day Rock v ‘Stone Cold’. When the Rumble came around, Punk and Rhodes were the final two, with The American Nightmare countering the GTS and eliminating the recently returned CM Punk. The babyface versus babyface dynamic has worked well in the past, but this story could be the catalyst for a potential Cody Rhodes heel run against a fan favourite CM Punk.

As of December 2024, Punk is one of the favourites to win the Royal Rumble (alongside John Cena and The Rock) and there have been reports that WWE wants to include the Second City Saint in a world title match at WrestleMania. CM Punk may aim for the top prize in sports entertainment and finally get his WrestleMania main event.