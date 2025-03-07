Summary Cody Rhodes emerged as the top WWE babyface after John Cena's shocking heel turn.

Rhodes decided to tattoo his American Nightmare logo on his neck during his time in AEW.

The American Nightmare has opened up on his immediate reaction upon seeing the ink.

Following John Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, his move to the dark side cemented Cody Rhodes as the top babyface in the WWE. Possessing so much popularity that he has forced both Cena and The Rock to turn heel, Rhodes is the perfect example of betting on yourself.

Returning to the company in 2022, the American Nightmare returned with a new-found passion alongside a seismic fanbase of passionate supporters. However, this wasn't all he returned with, as Rhodes' American moniker found its way onto his neck. A tattoo that has created countless laughs, Cody Rhodes discussed his first impression upon seeing the infamous neck tattoo.

Numerous WWE Superstars over the years have inked themselves and made that tattoo synonymous with their appearance. From The Rock's Brahma Bull ink to CM Punk's Pepsi tattoo, wrestling is just as much an art as the tattoo on a Superstar's skin. However, for every iconic piece of ink, there are a few misses. One wrestler who has become known for his questionable tattoo is Cody Rhodes. Getting his American Nightmare logo etched into his skin, Rhodes appeared on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast to reveal his immediate impression of the ink.

Cody Rhodes Opens Up on Tattoo

The American Nightmare was just as unimpressed as the WWE Universe

The Undisputed WWE Champion was elsewhere when he decided to ink his American Nightmare logo into his neck. Wrestling in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in between his two WWE runs, it was in AEW that Rhodes decided to tattoo himself.

Doing so before a PPV match, the American Nightmare revealed the ink in front of a large crowd and received a mixed response for the questionable decision. Still on the receiving end of jokes to this day, Rhodes spoke to the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast about his decision to get a neck tattoo and his immediate thoughts afterwards.

“I can’t do the arm [because of The Rock’s Brahma Bull tattoo], Goldberg too with the barbed wire, I thought ‘I’ll do the neck’. He showed it to me and it was smaller, and I thought that’s perfect … he [tattoo artist] kept giving me an out and I said ‘nah, I’m good’. I got up and I saw it and I didn’t say anything … but it’s like a kid on Christmas when the gift was not it.”

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania Challenge

The American Nightmare is facing a nightmare

Currently, the flagbearer for the WWE, Rhodes doesn't have time to dwell on his neck tattoo as he faces the uphill battle of a lifetime on the Road to WrestleMania. Facing off against John Cena at WrestleMania, the American Nightmare will have to prepare for something no WWE Superstar in WWE history has: a heel Cena.

With the Hollywood pairing of Cena and The Rock focused on dismantling Rhodes' reign, the man who once finished his story to a raucous reception will have to be on his A-game if he is to leave Las Vegas with his Undisputed WWE Championship.