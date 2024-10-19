Cody Rhodes may be at the top of the ladder and the face of the company currently, as he holds the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship in WWE, which he won from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but that does not mean there are no rules that do not apply to the American Nightmare.

Recently, Rhodes revealed a rule he cannot break that applies to every Superstar in WWE today. However, one man can break that rule; John Cena.

Cena is inactive in WWE right now, only making fleeting visits ahead of his retirement tour in 2025, while Cody Rhodes is appearing weekly as the champion and has been popular on the UK tour that culminated with last night's SmackDown.

The WWE Rule That Only John Cena Can Break

Legends like Randy Orton & CM Punk can't even break this one rule

Close

The American Nightmare revealed that WWE Superstars are forbidden from talking into the camera during televised shows. However, the 16-time champion, Cena, can break that rule, something we famously see during his signature entrance on shows.

At the beginning of his entrance, Cena can be seen talking into the camera, addressing the cameraman known as Stu, before starting his sprint down to the ring, with Rhodes explaining that the most popular Superstar is the only performer who is allowed to break that rule, even adopting it as part of his iconic entrance.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: John Cena has won 78.6% of his matches in WWE, as of the 19th of October 2024.

“When I went away and came back, I was allowed to bring everything back with me, including breaking a lot of the pre-existing rules,” Cody Rhodes said. “We’re out of the frame of looking at monitors sideways now. You know, what’s still a pretty big on-air rule, but it’s good for production purposes, is not to talk into the camera. That’s John’s thing.

“John looks at the camera and mentions Stu the cameraman, and runs to the ring. I don’t want to see anyone, including myself, do it – and I probably have done at some point. But that’s his [thing] and that’s the reason why it’s a rule – until somebody beats him and then it’s his.”

WWE fans will be making the most of hearing Cena's famous entrance music, as the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star revealed he will be retiring in the near future, next year, to be precise.

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena on Retirement Tour

It would be a huge match were it to happen next year

We already know that next year will be the final year of seeing John Cena perform in the ring, with the 47-year-old announcing the "John Cena retirement tour" over the course of the year. While Cena stated that next year's WrestleMania would be his last, he would later clarify he would be performing later into the year, with the expected final date believed to be around the Survivor Series PLE.