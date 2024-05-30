Highlights Former Colorado star forward Cody Williams looked to be an intriguing prospect heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, though some scouts are finding it hard to justify selecting him due to several factors.

Williams' shooting woes have been concerning for draft experts and scouts, even though he looked to be a well-above-average three-point shooter in college.

As for his bodily proportions, scouts have been apprehensive when it comes to Williams because of his tall but slender frame.

Heading into the NBA Draft, plenty of teams that are making selections inside the lottery have a lot to think about before the draft on June 26. This is namely because there isn't a clear-cut No. 1 overall selection in this draft, and in fact, none of the first five to 10 picks are really set in stone. Because of this, teams can go in a lot of directions with their pick, and some teams have been thinking about using their selection on Cody Williams.

Williams is the former Colorado forward who stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs around 180 pounds and is the younger brother of current Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams. His main skill set revolved around his length and athleticism, his three-point shooting, and his above-average passing.

As a freshman at Colorado, Williams showed that despite his skinnier frame, he was still strong enough to drive aggressively into the lane and finish tough, contested shots at the basket. He was also looked at as a great three-point shooter, even if it was on a small sample size, as he only shot 41 three-pointers during the season, hitting 17 of those attempts. Williams' offensive potential looked to be amazing after his first and only season at Colorado wrapped up, but his potential on that side of the ball was only exceeded by his defensive upside.

Cody Williams Offensive Stats - 2023-24 Season - Colorado Buffaloes Category Stat PTS 11.9 AST 1.6 TS% 62% 3PT% 41.5% AST% 10.2%

On defense, Williams appeared to be a game-changing force, disrupting the opposition whether he was playing on or off-ball. Williams' ability to get over and through screens, guard all positions after a switch, and use his active hands and length to steal passes and block shots was incredible to watch.

Williams could go from tightly guarding the other team's lead guard on the perimeter to switching onto their center, guarding his back-down attempt, and blocking his shot all on one possession. His quick feet also helped him move extremely well to keep up with players who were up to eight inches shorter than him, while his length still allowed him to reject shot attempts from players who were three or four inches taller.

For this reason, one of his immediate NBA comparisons was the Minnesota Timberwolves' three-and-D forward Jaden McDaniels, who uses similar attributes paired with three-point shooting ability to wreak havoc against other teams in the league.

Cody Williams Defensive Stats - 2023-24 - Colorado Buffaloes Category Stats STL 0.6 BLK 0.7 DEF RTG per 100 poss. 106.6 DEF +/- 1.5

As of late, the same scouts that regarded Williams as possibly one of the best players in the draft are now developing new opinions on the 19-year-old forward, as his NBA Draft Combine measurements and performances left question marks surrounding his current draft stock just a few weeks before the event is set to take place. Examining how these people who are given the responsibility to evaluate these prospects landed here will be key in figuring out if Williams' potential has really taken a dip from the end of his collegiate season to the Draft Combine.

Evaluating Williams: How His Draft Combine Stacks Up With the Field

Figuring out why Williams looks to be dropping on NBA scouts' draft boards

After the NBA Draft Combine, which took place from May 12-19, Williams had a chance to show scouts once again how he matched up with the other 77 players who were invited. Through drills, actual games, and physical measurements, different NBA front offices could gather if it was too much of a risk to select the wiry Williams.

After measurements, Williams' stock was up in the air. This was the case even when most teams knew what they'd be getting into with a player of his build.

Cody Williams Physical Measurements - 2024 NBA Draft Combine Measurement Category Measurement Result Height (without shoes) 6'6.5" Weight 178.4 lbs. Wingspan 7'1" Standing Reach 8'7" Max. Vertical Leap 35.5 in. Shuttle Run 2.93 sec.

Williams' physical attributes, like his wingspan and standing reach, are impressive for a player of his height. His wingspan was specifically important to note, as it ranked the largest out of any non-front-court player in the combine. On the other hand, his weight became a bigger concern than it already was, as he was previously listed by most publications as 190 pounds. Dropping sub-180 for the Combine was unexpected, and could play a part in a tank in draft stock. In the NBA, Williams' 6-foot-eight, 178-pound frame would be easier to attack, and some scouts aren't very high on the idea of his length being able to cover ground because of his lack of weight or strength.

As for his performance in the shooting drills, the results came back to be more on the negative side. All the combine participants were tested on their ability to make both stationary and moving three-pointers from the college line, and Williams struggled in two of the three spots on the floor heavily. In his allotted time for spot-up shooting drills, Williams connected on only 44 percent of his left-corner attempts from the college line. This percentage beat out or matched only 13 of the nearly 80 combine participants.

As for his non-stationary shooting, Williams brought things back to a familiar place, knocking down 76.7 percent of his off-the-dribble left-wing three-point attempts from the college line. This was expected for Williams, as the left wing was noticeably his favorite spot on the court in college, as he shot a blistering 44 percent from that area for Colorado. Then, Williams went back down again, only shooting 44 percent once again on his moving attempts. This was a better percentage compared to his contemporaries, but it still placed him in the bottom half of participants for that zone on the floor.

As a result of this performance, scouts have been left with more questions than answers regarding how Williams will transition to the NBA, and if there's a team out there that will still select him inside the lottery.

Even if Williams develops into a good enough three-point shooter in the league, his main goal is still to be one of the best defensive players in the entire association, as he told reporters during his Draft Combine interview. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Williams spoke about his willingness to consistently improve as a shooter while also working to become a feared defensive player at the next level.

"My shooting. I definitely made strides this summer in my consistency. I know I could shoot it, but getting more consistent by being able to get more reps. In Santa Barbara, I get 800, 900 shots up, and at least 500 makes a day. If you do that over a few years, I’m going to become an elite-level shooter. Defensively, I translate really well. My versatility. I want to be an elite-level defender. I’m going to make it happen no matter what. That’s my main focus. You can’t teach size, so I feel like my versatility will translate to the next level no matter what." - Cody Williams

Even if Williams ends up falling a couple of spots down the board, even potentially out of the lottery, he will surely be a fun project for a team to take a chance on, as his defensive versatility and length give him an unrivaled advantage at that end of the floor. On offense, he will continue to work to become a reliable option, as his three-point shooting and one-on-one creation skills will likely improve as he becomes a professional.

Williams will hopefully be selected to join an NBA roster during the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 PM ET. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ABC and ESPN.