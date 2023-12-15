Highlights A low-blow comment about Leon Edwards' deceased dad at the UFC 296 press conference almost ended the proceedings, sparking controversy and outrage.

Just days away from their main event fight in Las Vegas, Leon Edwards and Colby Covington almost came to a head as a low-blow comment about the UFC welterweight champion’s deceased dad at the UFC 296 press conference threatened to end the proceedings.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington are just days away from UFC 296, in which the Brit will be defending his welterweight championship belt against the very outspoken American, and as the pair tried to muster up any last intrigue they could during the last press conference before the fight, things took a dark turn as Colby Covington crossed the line in front of the whole world.

War of words is common in UFC

It isn't foreign for UFC fighters to make cringe-inducing, line-crossing comments, it is a way to get in their opponent's head and try to get them fighting with emotion come fight night. It is also a promotional tactic in a sense, as they know anything they say that is deemed horrible will make the rounds on social media, and will get people to tune in, something that is true in the case of Colby Covington, with fans all over the world in agreement that he needs to pay for what he said.

Colby Covington, dressed up in a George Washington outfit, or as Edwards called him "a drag queen," was appearing incredibly confident at the UFC 296 press conference, often referring to himself in third person as General Covington.

Colby Covington goes too far

The press conference contained the usual insults, with Leon Edwards questioning the credibility of Covington given the fights he's had, implying he is fighting easy opponents. Covington, who is coming off of a victory against Jorge Masvidal, is clearly unphased by Edwards' 11-fight win streak, as he told Edwards that he is going to take him to the "seventh layer of hell" during this fight and that they can "say what's up to his Dad while we're there."

The vile comment garnered an understandable reaction from Edwards, who threw his water bottle in the direction of Covington, before the two fighters had to be separated by security. Edwards' dad was killed in a shooting in London when the fighter was just 13, something he would probably want to forget about, and not have his opponents make distasteful comments about.

Video: UFC 296 press conference in full

As mentioned previously, this could purely be Colby Covington trying to sell tickets and sell PPVs, as now there will be a queue of people who want to watch him get his just desserts for making such a comment. However, it could possibly be the case that Covington got carried away in the heat of the American crowd and simply took it too far.

There is a fine-line between trash talk and disrespect, and although they are going into an Octagon to fight each other, there is a level of pride both fighters should have to not stoop so low. It is yet to be seen, but it could be this comment that lights a fire under Edwards and gives him all the motivation he needs to win come Saturday night.

UFC 296 doesn't just include Edwards versus Covington, but also Tony Ferguson versus Paddy Pimblett in what will be a huge night for the English fighters. They'll both be hoping to leave Las Vegas winners in what is sure to be a great event.