Colby Covington made one great mistake which helped escalate his devastating MMA loss to Joaquin Buckley on Saturday, the 14th of December, inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, according to UFC star Chase Hooper.

One of the UFC's most exciting strikers, Buckley scored the signature win of his UFC career to date when he finished Covington via third-round doctor's stoppage at the UFC on ESPN event. It was a resounding win, and a significant statement to have made in the middleweight division, as he left his fellow American battered, bloodied, and beaten.

It was the fight-ending cut that has become a source for debate on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Hooper, another UFC star in the making, said Covington's own actions may have been making the cut worse — and suggested that the fighter's corner should have been screaming at him to stop what he was doing.

Colby Covington Made a Schoolboy Error

The American fighter couldn't help but agitate his own cut, seemingly making it way worse

Hooper said on X, formerly Twitter: "If I were Colby's corner, I'd be screaming at him to stop touching the cut."

"He's undoing the cut-man's work by immediately touching it. Had himself leaking again before the round started."

The cut eventually led to the stoppage, resulting in fifth loss of Covington's career. Though the 36-year-old has a commendable 17-5 record, he has now suffered three losses in his last five fights, and looks quite far removed now from the top of the division.

Speaking to reporters after the event, UFC boss Dana White said: "Colby’s an older guy that fights every once in a while. He’s always durable and he’s always tough … I also feel like Colby wasn’t too pissed that fight got stopped by the cut. It was definitely bothering him.

"It was definitely bothering him, and as soon as the corner would fix it, he would walk back out and rips it open again and makes it start bleeding again. That alone tells you that the cut was bothering him big time."

Buckley, meanwhile, feels like he's now done enough to warrant a shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

"I feel like 2025 is definitely my year and we definitely taking over. With this being said, this is on a six-fight winning streak. I’ve got eight knockouts within the UFC. I feel like I’ve done enough to really put myself in a position to, yet again, fight for that title."