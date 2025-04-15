The drama surrounding UFC welterweight Colby Covington and rising superstar MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett shows no signs of abating as the American is continuing his attempt to antagonize the lightweight contender.

Few fighters are on a tear quite like Pimblett, as successive victories over the likes of Tony Ferguson, King Green, and Michael Chandler, combined with his surging popularity, ensure the Brit is a hot commodity in combat sports.

But with that kind of status comes a target on his back, as he swiftly found out backstage at the Kaseya Center in Miami, following his triumphant performance over Chandler, when Covington started quarreling with him.

Pimblett shared his side of the story earlier this week. Now, it’s Covington’s turn.

Colby Covington Talks Paddy Pimblett Clash

UFC fighters amp new-found rivalry