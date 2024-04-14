Highlights Max Holloway stunned the fighting world with a stunning knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, ending the fight in the very last second.

Holloway was arguably set to win the fight via the judges' scorecard, but he wanted to go toe-to-toe with his counterpart to end the fight.

Now, unbelievable footage has emerged on social media, showing just how great the final exchange was.

In what has been dubbed the greatest finish to a UFC fight in history, fans and fighters alike couldn't get enough of the immense Fight of the Night performance from Justin Gaethje and new BMF champion Max Holloway. In a scramble to watch it as much as possible, UFC's official X account have posted an angle of the KO that makes the moment look somehow 10 times greater than it already is.

Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Holloway got the job done in the final round via a huge knockout

Max Holloway's performance at UFC 300 is one for the history books. The Blessed was fighting a man in Gaethje who is one division above him and yet Holloway was performing as if that was a non-factor. Holloway found himself arguably having a clean sweep of rounds entering the fifth, with The Highlight only coming to life in the fourth, yet in the closing moments of the fight, where Holloway was almost guaranteed a unanimous decision victory, he called Gaethje to the centre of the Octagon, so the pair could exchange strikes.

In a 10-second spree of strikes, Holloway keeps pointing to the centre of the Octagon, something that can be seen in the footage, almost signaling his desire for this fight to end right here, right now. It could have been the motivation for the one-time only $300k bonuses, it could have been the adrenaline, or it could simply have been because he is a madman, but in a moment that will go down in history, Holloway knocked out Gaethje to become the new BMF champion.

In the original footage that has gone viral on X, it is an incredible moment, but the footage posted onto UFC's X account, where the camera is placed outside the Octagon, it almost feels as if you are front and centre of the action. As the camera focuses past the metal chain-link fence, you get an on-the-ground POV of Holloway remonstrating for Gaethje to strike with him, in a guaranteed goosebumps moment.

As the roar of the crowd gets louder with every strike, Gaethje, with his back to camera, suddenly drops to the floor, and Holloway does a victory lap towards the camera, screaming like a man who knows he has just won life-changing money in bonuses and a new BMF championship. It was ultimately an overhand right that finished the job, with the angle in the footage making it clear as day just where he connected and how Holloway managed to maneuver to do it.

What Next for Holloway

He called out Ilia Topuria in his post-fight interview

It is a moment that will live forever and go down in MMA history, with many fans already debating how on earth UFC top this card going forward. Having officially won the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, Holloway left T-Mobile Arena $600k better off and the new BMF champion, cementing himself as an all-time MMA great.

It is unclear where Gaethje goes from here, but for Holloway there is no slowing down, as post-fight he has already got his eyes on his next opponent. Taking to the microphone, the Blessed called out Ilia Topuria, the undefeated MMA star. It will be hard for Holloway to top what he did at UFC 300, but with a potential Topuria fight on the horizon, anything is possible.