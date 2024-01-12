Highlights The Vikings played outdoors at the University of Minnesota during the 2014 and 2015 seasons due to construction, leading to one of the coldest games in NFL history at -6°.

The Bengals and Chargers played in the "Freezer Bowl," the coldest game in NFL history when considering the wind chill factor.

The legendary "Ice Bowl" remains the coldest game in NFL history based on the temperature at kickoff time.

As the later weeks of the NFL regular season and every week of the NFL Playoffs take place during the winter months, there have naturally been a considerable amount of cold-weather games over the years, the vast majority of which, of course, are contested in the open-air stadiums north of the Mason-Dixon line.

But there's a difference between cold and alarmingly cold, the type of frigidness that becomes borderline dangerous, not just for the players and coaches but for the spectators in the stadium as well.

With that in mind, here's a look at the five coldest games in NFL history, based on the temperature at kickoff time.

2:26 Related The 5 closest NFL MVP races of all time The NFL MVP race is often a lopsided affair. But these five certainly weren't.

5 New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, January 2008, -4°

The Giants and Packers needed extra time in the cold to decide the NFC title game

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

On January 20, 2008, Eli Manning and the New York Giants, playing their third consecutive postseason game on the road, traveled to Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Sub-zero temperatures aren't uncommon in northeastern Wisconsin at that time of year, and this particular day fit that mold as it was -4° at kickoff with a wind chill of -24°. But most don't remember this day as one of the coldest games in NFL history. Instead, it's typically known as Brett Favre's last game in a Green Bay uniform.

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers Date: Sunday, January 20, 2008 Stadium: Lambeau Field Kickoff Temperature/Wind Chill: -4°/-20° Stat Giants Packers Score 23 20 Rush-Yds-TD 39-134-2 14-28-0 Cmp-Att-Yds-TD-INT 21-40-251-0-0 19-35-236-2-2 Net Pass Yards 243 236 Total Yards 377 264 Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-0 Turnovers 1 2

It was a tight-knit battle throughout, and 60 minutes weren't enough to decide a winner as the two teams were tied 20-20 at the end of regulation. But overtime didn't take long at all.

On the second play of the extra frame, Favre, in what nobody knew at the time was his final pass as a Packer, tossed his second interception of the game.

Four plays later, the game was over as Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, who'd missed two field goals in the fourth quarter, drilled a 47-yarder to send New York to Super Bowl 42, where Manning & Co. improbably knocked off Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots.

4 Oakland Raiders at Cleveland Browns, January 1981, -4°

The Raiders overcame a -36° wind chill to advance to the Super Bowl

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

While the Divisional Round matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns on January 4, 1981 had the same 4° kickoff temperature as the Giants-Packers contest listed above, this wins the tiebreaker as the wind chill was a dozen degrees colder at -36°.

The two teams shared identical 11-5 records during the regular season (all five AFC playoff teams that season actually had the same record) but second-seeded Cleveland had the home-field advantage due to winning what was then the AFC Central while Oakland earned a wild-card berth.

The weather undoubtedly played a factor here, as the two teams combined for seven turnovers and only scored a total of 26 points. And given the icy nature of the pigskin, neither quarterback could throw the ball effectively.

Oakland Raiders at Cleveland Browns Date: Sunday, January 4, 1981 Stadium: Cleveland Municipal Stadium Kickoff Temperature/Wind Chill: -4°/-36° Stat Raiders Browns Score 14 12 Rush-Yds-TD 38-76-2 27-85-0 Cmp-Att-Yds-TD-INT 14-30-149-0-2 13-40-183-0-3 Net Yards 132 169 Total Yards 208 254 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 6-1 Turnovers 3 4

Browns quarterback Brian Sipe completed just 13 of 40 passes for 183 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions, while Raiders signal-caller Jim Plunkett connected on just 14 of 30 passes for 149 yards with no touchdowns and two picks.

The Raiders ultimately took a 14-12 victory and had much warmer weather the rest of the way. They defeated the top-seeded Chargers in the AFC Championship Game in sunny San Diego to advance to Super Bowl 15, where they trounced the Philadelphia Eagles in the Louisiana Superdome.

3 Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, January 2016, -6°

There's a reason why the Vikings play in a dome

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While the Minnesota Vikings have played in a dome for decades, they contested their home games outdoors on the campus of the University of Minnesota during the 2014 and 2015 campaigns while U.S. Bank Stadium was being built on the site where the Hubert H. Humprey Metrodome once stood.

Minnesota certainly isn't warm in the wintertime, and when the Seattle Seahawks came to town for an NFC matchup in the Wild Card Round on January 10, 2016, the third-coldest game in NFL history came to be.

With the temperature at -6° and wind chills reaching as low as -25°, both offenses struggled to move the football, and three field goals from Vikings kicker Blair Walsh accounted for all the scoring through the first three quarters.

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings Date: Sunday, January 10, 2016 Stadium: TCF Bank Stadium Kickoff Temperature/Wind Chill: -6°/-25° Stat Seahawks Vikings Score 10 9 Rush-Yds-TD 28-97-0 29-58-0 Cmp-Att-Yds-TD-INT 13-26-142-1-1 17-24-146-0-0 Net Pass Yards 129 125 Total Yards 226 183 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1 Turnovers 1 1

But the Seahawks, who were coming off two consecutive Super Bowl appearances, refused to quit in the cold and scored 10 points in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead.

Walsh had a chance to give the Vikings a 12-10 victory but missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with just 26 seconds remaining on the clock. One Russell Wilson kneeldown later, the game was over. Seattle's bid for a third-straight Super Bowl ended the following week with a loss to Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers.

2 San Diego Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, January 1981, -9°

The Freezer Bowl is technically the coldest game in NFL history

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

If one were to take the wind chill factor into account, the AFC Championship Game matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Diego Chargers is actually the coldest game in NFL history.

While the official temperature at kickoff time at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium was cold enough at -9°, the winds bouncing off the icy Ohio River made it feel like -59°. And the Chargers, specifically quarterback Dan Fouts, simply couldn't handle it.

San Diego Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals Date: Sunday, January 10, 1982 Stadium: Riverfront Stadium Kickoff Temperature/Wind Chill: -9°/-59° Stat Chargers Bengals Score 7 27 Rush-Yds-TD 31-128-0 36-143-1 Cmp-Att-Yds-TD-INT 15-28-185-1-2 15-23-175-2-0 Net Pass Yards 173 175 Total Yards 301 318 Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-1 Turnovers 4 1

While Bengals QB Ken Anderson, who was named NFL MVP that season, completed 63.6% of his passes and tossed two touchdown passes with no interceptions, Fouts connected on just 53.6% of his targets and threw two picks. The Bolts also fumbled four times, losing two of them. Cincinnati, meanwhile, committed only one turnover.

The Bengals ultimately breezed to a 27-7 victory to advance to Super Bowl 16, where they were defeated by Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers.

1 Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, December 1967, -13°

The Ice Bowl decided the second NFL champion of the Super Bowl era

Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

En route to winning the first-ever Super Bowl following the 1966 season, the Green Bay Packers won the NFL Championship Game on the road in Texas against the Dallas Cowboys. Back then, America's Team played at the Cotton Bowl, where the kickoff temperature was 41° that day. Sure, that's a little chilly, but certainly manageable.

The two teams met again the following season to decide the NFL representative in what was then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, only this time Dallas traveled to Green Bay, where the temperature at kickoff was -13° and dropped to -18° as the game progressed. The wind chill factor at kickoff was -48°.

To make matters worse, the turf-heating system at Lambeau Field malfunctioned, so when the tarp was removed ahead of the game, a layer of moisture remained on the surface, which gradually began to freeze. Hence, this legendary battle became known as the Ice Bowl.

But it wasn't just the players who were affected. When referee Norm Schacter blew his whistle to signal the start of the game ahead of the opening kickoff, the metal stuck to his lips. When he was finally able to remedy the matter, his skin ripped off, causing him to bleed. That was the first and only whistle blown throughout the day as the officiating crew used voice commands to signal the end of plays.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers Date: Sunday, December 31, 1967 Stadium: Lambeau Field Kickoff Temperature/Wind Chill: -13°/-48° Stat Cowboys Packers Score 17 21 Rush-Yds-TD 33-92-0 32-80-1 Cmp-Att-Yds-TD-INT 11-26-109-1-1 14-24-191-2-0 Net Pass Yards 100 115 Total Yards 192 195 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-2 Turnovers 2 2

As for the game itself, which was viewed by more than 34 million people at its peak, Green Bay jumped out to a 14-0 lead, only to watch Dallas score 17 unanswered points to take a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

With just under five minutes remaining in regulation, the Cowboys were forced to punt, giving the Packers possession on their own 32-yard line. Legendary Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr then led one of the most legendary drives of all time, culminating with his one-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left on the clock, giving the Packers a 21-17 victory.

Two weeks later, on a 60-degree day at the Orange Bowl in Miami, the Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders to win their second straight Super Bowl.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.