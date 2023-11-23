Highlights The Orlando Magic's strong start to the season is a surprise to many, but the team has anticipated their own success.

The Magic's young roster, including players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, has played a key role in their impressive performances.

With their current trajectory and talented players, the Magic have the potential to become playoff contenders and even title contenders in the future.

The Orlando Magic are making a strong case for being one of the most positively surprising teams in the NBA this season, with them firmly cementing themselves in the playoff hunt based on their performances in this early portion of the 2023-24 regular season. While their start may be a bit of a shock to the system of those around the league, internally though, the Magic have expected this all along. Speaking with NBA insider Mark Medina, fourth-year point-guard, Cole Anthony, has praised his younger teammates, and believes that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, in particular, could be tipped for All-Star bids as early as this season.

Magic are clicking on all fronts

Probably not even the Magic would have predicted that they would be sitting 10-5 on the season, currently occupying the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with their winning record tying that of the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Add to that, they have also achieved such feat without an out-and-out All-Star caliber player such as a Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler or Joel Embiid. Instead, this young roster is the fifth-youngest in the NBA, having acquired much of their current core via the NBA Draft as a result of being a lottery team for a number of seasons.

However, this year, they may make one of the biggest jumps the league has ever seen, with the possibility of making the playoffs via an automatic top-six spot not entirely ruled out of the question. After a disappointing 34-48 record last season, Orlando now boasts the third-best defensive rating in the league, 107.5, tied with the Boston Celtics, but offensively, they rank only 21st overall with a rating of 111.9. Their net rating of plus-4.4, though, is good enough to grant them as a top-10 team in the league, seventh overall. Their player-impact estimate, a metric used to measure players’ statistical contributions against the total statistics of the games in which they play in, is a whopping 53.2, fourth-best in the NBA and behind only the soaring Minnesota Timberwolves, Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Not bad for an inexperienced team with an average age of 24.8.

Medina – ‘Really good young Nucleus’ in Orlando

When posed the question whether he feels the Magic could become genuine title contenders in the future due to their young, budding core, Medina doesn’t believe that it is a far-fetched aspiration. He went on to recall a discussion he held with Cole Anthony, where he relayed that the fourth-year guard believes he has all-star caliber teammates around him, as well as some who could contend for the other individual awards on offer, including himself with him wanting to go for sixth man of the year.

“I don't think it's far-fetched at all. They [Orlando Magic] certainly don't think it's far-fetched. I talked with Cole Anthony not too long ago, and he views this group as a playoff team, and technically they are. Right now, it's early, but they would be if the season were to end today. I think that they have a really good young nucleus, where you have Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, you have Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner. You have Cole Anthony, you have Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz; all those players have averaged double figures. Also, Jonathan Isaac , and I know that this is a little bit of early season optimism, but it also talks about their potential. Cole Anthony thinks that Paolo Banchero can get an all-star bid, as well as Franz Wagner. Cole Anthony is shooting for sixth man of the year; he thinks if Jonathan Isaac stays healthy, he can get Defensive Player of the Year. Now, a lot of things would have to go right for those players to get those kinds of accolades, but they certainly have the talent.”

Aiming for the (All)-Stars

In any playoff-caliber team, there is always at least one player, usually a star, who steps up and leads by example to their teammates around them. The Magic, though, might just have two players who have the ability to do this, in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Orlando Magic NBA statistics- 2022-23 season Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner Points 20.0 18.6 Rebounds 6.9 4.1 Assists 3.7 3.5 Field goal% 42.7 48.5 3-point field goal % 29.8 36.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So far this season, last year’s Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting a field goal percentage of 47.7 percent and converting from three at a rate of 45.5 percent. Helping to lead the way from the front, Franz Wagner, whose brother Moritz is also on the roster and plays a commendable bench role, is putting up career-high numbers of 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals, shooting a true percentage of 52.2 percent.

Ranked as the second-best under-25 duo in the league prior to the start of this 2023-24 campaign, individually, both Banchero and Wagner are each making strong cases for being elected to their first ever All-Star game as early as this season. Their stocks to achieving this will only continue to rise the more the Orlando Magic, as a team, put wins on the board. This young nucleus now has a stable foundation from which to build upon which puts the Magic in good stead for establishing themselves as genuine playoff contenders for years to come, and perhaps maybe put their name in the conversation for title contention within a few more years.