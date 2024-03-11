Highlights Chelsea secured a 3-2 victory over Newcastle in a mid-table clash, boosting Mauricio Pochettino's confidence.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson shone with goals for Chelsea, while Mykhailo Mudryk sealed the win with a delicate finish.

Attention now turns to FA Cup quarter-finals for both teams, with Chelsea facing Leicester and Newcastle taking on Man City.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea heaped more misery onto Newcastle United as they ran to a relatively comfortable 3-2 victory on Monday night.

It has been an underwhelming campaign for both sides, with this battle being one of mid-table mediocrity as opposed to anything meaningful. However, the home side played as though protecting their three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League meant everything, as signs begin to seem a lot more positive for their Argentinian manager.

Related Chelsea 'Could Look at Eddie Howe' if he Leaves Newcastle Chelsea could look at Eddie Howe if they decide to sack Mauricio Pochettino and the Newcastle manager also leaves his post.

Chelsea hold off stubborn Magpies

Victory sees the Blues move within a point of Eddie Howe's men

The blues got off to the perfect, albeit in a fashion that seemed to stun everyone. It started as Malo Gusto bursting down the right-hand side and seeing his low cross cleared only as far as Palmer. The Englishman's shot seemed to be causing no harm before a deft touch by Nicolas Jackson diverted the ball into the bottom corner. Cue a delayed cheer by the home supporters, who couldn't believe what they'd seen.

As the half wore on, the visitors began to grow as Chelsea struggled to keep hold of possession. Their sloppiness was punished by Alexander Isak. The Swede received the ball on the edge of the box after the home side failed to clear their lines and bent the ball around Disasi beautifully to find the far corner. A Jackson brace was denied by the linesman's flag, meaning the teams went level into the break.

The home side came out for the second half back on the front foot. It was who else but their starboy who brought them back in front. Receiving the ball just outside the 18-yard-box, Palmer got the ball under his spell before unleashing a snapshot that beat Martin Dubravka at his near post.

As the Geordie's pushed for an equaliser, Chelsea looked dangerous with their pace on the counter-attack. Their promise turned to purpose as substitute Mykhailo Mudryk used delicate footwork to break through the defence and tiptoe around the 'keeper to put the ball into an empty net and seemingly secure all three points.

There was still time for some more tension as Jacob Murphy burst into the box before smashing the ball into the roof of the net to half the deficit. It wasn't enough as time eluded the Magpies as they pushed for a leveller.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Cole Palmer has more goals and assists in the Premier League this season than Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz achieved in the 22/23 campaign combined.

Attentions turn to the FA Cup

Both teams are in the quarter-finals of the competition

Both sides will look to set their minds on their make or break FA Cup quarter-final ties this weekend. Despite having disappointing seasons in the league, the world's oldest domestic cup provides not just a chance at silverware, but an opportunity to qualify for Europe.

For Mauricio Pochettino's side, they will believe they should have the beating of Championship leaders Leicester City when the Foxes visit Stamford Bridge.

As for Newcastle, their backs will be up against the wall as they travel to the Etihad to take on reigning champions Manchester City. They will be hoping they will be with the services of Anthony Gordon, who came off injured in the first half, adding to their evergrowing list of absentees.