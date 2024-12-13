Over the last two years, Cole Palmer has been thriving on the football pitch and now he's turned his attention to taking the marketing world by storm too, as he's filed to trademark his 'Cold Palmer' nickname and his 'ice-cold' celebration. The Chelsea man has thrived since his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023. He's quickly become the Blues' most important footballer and, under Enzo Maresca, he's even taking things to a higher level. The Englishman is regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League right now.

Through his rise to stardom, Palmer has become synonymous with his cool, calm and collected approach to football. He very rarely seems phased by what is unfolding on the football pitch. His trademark celebration has also become famous. Now, he's decided to cash in on his persona and turn his attention to the business world.

Related Why Man City Sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea Cole Palmer joined Chelsea from Man City in August 2024, and the reason why has been revealed.

Palmer is Trademarking His Celebration to Make 'Millions'

He has his eyes set on a number of different ventures

After his former Manchester City youth teammate, Morgan Rogers adopted an 'ice-cold' celebration, in which he'd wrap his arms around himself to signal he was cold whenever he scored for Middlesbrough, Palmer decided to follow suit and use it too. Due to his higher status in football, the celebration has become synonymous with the Chelsea man rather than his former teammate.

Now, Palmer is looking to trademark it and make millions, according to The Sun. Documents have revealed that he wants to use the trademark to produce a variety of different products, including booze, toys, diet drinks and food. The venture could go on to pocket the 22-year-old millions of pounds.

He wouldn't be the first footballer to file a trademark, though. Eric Cantona was the first, trademarking the iconic 'ooh, ahh Cantona' football chant back in 1997. In the years since, the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have done similar. It signals Palmer's rise to superstardom and if all goes well, he might only get bigger and better. With City's struggles this campaign, they could do with having someone like Palmer back among the fold at the Etihad.