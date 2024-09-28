Cole Palmer produced a mesmerising performance in Chelsea's win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, and scored a "mind-boggling" free-kick in the first half of the encounter that left BBC pundit Rachel Brown-Finnis stunned.

After going behind to an early goal from Georginio Rutter, Palmer sprung into life, netting four goals in the opening period to give the Blues a 4-2 lead. This collection of strikes included a wonderful deal ball effort, bending an immaculate shot beyond the outstretched Bart Verbruggen in Brighton's goal.

The Blues' talisman now has six goals and four assists in six Premier League appearances for the west Londoners this season, in what looks to be another exceptionally productive campaign for the former Manchester City man. Enzo Maresca's side move third in the Premier League for the time being, leapfrogging Liverpool and sitting just a point behind leaders City.

Palmer Scores 'Stunning' Goal

"The free-kick was mind-boggling"

With the game poised at 2-1 and in the balance, Palmer stepped up to give Maresca's outfit a two-goal advantage, and ease the pressure on the Blues. His spectacular free-kick has been described as 'mind-boggling' in the BBC's coverage, with Rachel Brown-Finnis waxing lyrical about the effort on Final Score:

"The free-kick was mind-boggling from Cole Palmer. The angle and dip. Stunning."

Palmer went on to find the back of the net once more, smashing an acute-angled left-footed strike beyond Verbruggen after good work from Jadon Sancho. This all came prior to his first two goals, an emphatic penalty and a neat finish after Brighton failed to play out from the back effectively.

The second half was a less eventful affair, and Maresca's side eased to three points to continue an impressive early season run under the Italian coach. A home game against Belgian side Gent awaits in midweek in the Europa Conference League, before Nottingham Forest travel to Stamford Bridge next week.

Palmer, who netted 25 goals in all competitions last season, looks set to retain his status as Chelsea's go-to-man. The 22-year-old delivered a sublime perfromance against the Seagulls, dictating proceedings throughout.

Aside from his four goals, the maverick attacking midfielder created four chances, took seven shots and managed six touches in the opposition penalty area. Having been left out of Chelsea's Confernce League squad for the competition's League Phase, Palmer will get a week of rest before trying to replicate this outstanding display next week against Forest.

Palmer's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 22 Assists 11 Shots Per 90 3.45 Expected Goals Per 90 0.63 Key Passes Per 90 2.48 Expected Assists Per 90 0.3

Chilwell Prepared to Stay at Chelsea

The left-back had been ostracised

Despite being frozen out during the summer and told he had no future in West London, Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is reportedly prepared to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the starting XI, Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Chilwell was a regular feature last season for the Blues when he wasn't injured, even taking the captain's armband under Mauricio Pochettino in eight of his 13 Premier League appearances. He has yet to feature for Maresca's team this season in the league, but having come on in the League Cup game against Barrow on Wednesday evening, it shows there remains a chance for Chilwell to shine

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 28/9/2024.