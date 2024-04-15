Highlights Cole Palmer's hat-trick led Chelsea to a dominant victory over Everton, showcasing his potential as a star player.

Palmer opened the scoring with a beautiful curling effort after some neat interplay with Nicolas Jackson.

The former Man City player then headed in his second of the night before lobbing Jordan Pickford following an error by the goalkeeper.

Cole Palmer scored a sensational first-half hat-trick for Chelsea in their Premier League tie against Everton. The Blues' star man took centre-stage as they ran riot against the Toffees in the opening 30 minutes.

Chelsea came into the tie hoping to bounce back after a disappointing draw against Sheffield United, while Everton were looking to make it two wins in a row following their win against Burnley. The hosts began in dominant fashion, and pressure ultimately told when their star player, Palmer, scored a vital goal to break the deadlock.

The former Manchester City player picked up the ball and shrugged off a challenge from an Everton defender, flicking the ball to Nicolas Jackson. The striker then nudged the ball back to Palmer on the edge of the box, who looked up briefly before bending a curling shot around Jordan Pickford.

Palmer Completes Hat-Trick in Under 30 Minutes

Summer signing netted Chelsea's quickest ever hat-trick in the Premier League

The youngster wheeled away in delight, as he became the first Chelsea player since Eden Hazard in the 2018/19 season to notch 20 goals in all competitions for the Blues. However, his night proceeded to get even better all in the opening half-an-hour.

Just five minutes later, he had his second of the night. More neat passing from Chelsea allowed Jackson to get a shot off, which Pickford could only weakly palm away. Palmer, rushing into the penalty area, threw his head at the ball and bundled it into the net.

If Everton's goalkeeper was slightly at fault for the second goal, the third was all his own doing. Attempting to act as a sweeper keeper, Pickford could only pass the ball to Palmer, who had time and space to line up a shot. A deft lob flew over the head of the retreating goalkeeper and into the back of the net on the 29th minute, making it the quickest Premier League hat-trick in Chelsea's history.

Things then went from bad to worse for Everton, as Sean Dyche's side then shipped a fourth within the opening 45 minutes. Jackson pounced on a cross into the box and fired a shot beyond Pickford, compounding a miserable first half for the Toffees and an excellent one for the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer is the first ever Chelsea player to score in seven successive Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer's Incredible Season so Far

Hat-trick takes him to 19 league goals in 2023/24

Monday night's efforts from Palmer were just the latest in an incredible season for the former Man City youngster. Since moving to Stamford Bridge, he has wasted little time in becoming Chelsea's most important player.

His first-half hat-trick takes him to 19 goals in the league this term, and 24 in all competitions this season. He got Chelsea a result against Manchester United recently with another hat-trick, and has done so while Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled. You can only wonder where they would be without his goals in 2023/24.