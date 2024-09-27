Cole Palmer has claimed that his winning goal against Manchester United last season is his all-time favorite, but has also admitted he was astounded by the space the Red Devils afforded him. The 22-year-old has made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge since his £42.5 million transfer from Manchester City a little over 12 months ago, emerging as a key player for the Blues with an impressive tally of 22 Premier League goals.

Yet, none stand out like his dramatic stoppage-time winner against United. After an early goal from Conor Gallagher and a penalty from Palmer, Erik ten Hag's team fought back to take a 3-2 lead, thanks to a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a goal from Bruno Fernandes. Palmer equalized with his second penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time, then quickly seized another chance.

After receiving the ball from a corner, he touched it at the edge of the box and fired a powerful, low shot through the crowd, securing three points for Chelsea in what is now regarded as one of the greatest matches since the top flight's rebranding in 1992. But, to this day, Palmer still can't quite get his head around United's marking - or lack thereof.

Palmer Scrutinises Man United Defending

The Chelsea star couldn't believe his luck

"This is my favourite goal," Palmer explained when presented with the strike by Premier League show 'Uncut.' He then went on to explain how the emotion involved with the winning effort played a key role in making it as special as it was, with Chelsea finding two goals in injury time to seal three crucial points for the club.

However, it still baffles the midfielder how he managed to get as much room to unleash a strike as he did. As elusive as Palmer is, questions had to be asked of the Man United defence. "I just couldn't believe how much time and space I had", he remarked.

"When I got the ball, I took a touch and then I took another one and I thought 'where is everyone?' "Then there was just loads of players there so I thought 'if I shoot on target, hard, I've got a chance'. When I got it, they were all pointing saying 'mark him', and none of them came out."

Questioned about whether he was surprised by the space he had been allowed with seconds remaining, he concluded: "Yeah, I was thinking, 'what?' I don't even know why I was there, I just went there. It [the goal] was a good one."

United Aren't The Only Victims Of Palmer's Prowess

The 22-year-old just can't stop scoring

Last season, no player contributed to more combined goals and assists in England's topflight than Chelsea's Cole Palmer. It's not a bad statistic for a player that Pep Guardiola let slip through his grasp rather easily after graduating from Man City's academy, and at the start of this term, that same goalscoring prowess has continued to show signs of steadfast continuity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer contributed to 22 goals and 11 assists in the 2023/24 Premier League season, meaning he finished with one more goal involvement than Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland, and five more than Mo Salah.

In five Premier League outings, the 22-year-old has found the back of the net on two occasions, while also having set up his teammates four times, showing that last year's high ceiling can be raised again this time around. Now that he's joined by a star-studded lineup that features the likes of Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Jackson, and Christopher Nkunku, expectations can be greater, too.

Under the guidance of former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues appear to have experienced a resurgence in form, currently sitting fifth after five matches with three wins, one draw, and one loss. However, their biggest challenges are still ahead, as they will rely on Palmer’s contributions in late October and early November when they face Liverpool at home, followed closely by a trip to Old Trafford.