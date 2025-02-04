Cole Palmer's meteoric rise has been a sight to behold, and he's followed in the footsteps of several past and present stars in the English game by firing on all cylinders for Chelsea and the England national team. Manchester City's decision to sell the exciting young attacker for an initial £40 million in the summer of 2023 looks more ridiculous each time he puts in a man-of-the-match performance.

The 22-year-old has bagged 39 goals and 21 assists in 71 games at Stamford Bridge, becoming the Blues' talisman and getting fans off their feet with stunning displays. He's also been making waves on the international scene, managing two goals and one assist in 11 caps, and arguably should have been handed a more prominent role in England's Euro 2024 campaign.

Palmer is ascending towards the top of English football, but he has a long way to go in catching the legendary forward, whom he claims is the best English talent to grace the sport.

Palmer Named Wayne Rooney as England's Best-Ever Player

The Chelsea Star Idolized The Manchester United Legend

Palmer participated in a Q&A with GOAL regarding his opinion on several footballing topics, including who is the best English player in history, and the Chelsea star responded:

"Wayne Rooney."

Wayne Rooney lit up English football during a trophy-laden career which saw him fire Manchester United to five Premier League titles, earning a reputation as, quite possibly, the greatest British player in English top-flight history. The ex-England captain became the Red Devils' all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 games and was just as prolific on international duty, with 53 goals in 120 caps.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Club appearances 763 Club goals 313 England caps 120 England goals 53 Trophies 16

The legendary striker was named the FA's England Player of the Year on four occasions, an honour Palmer picked up last year for his extraordinary exploits for club and country and he's made it no secret he grew up supporting United and idolized Rooney (via Sky Sports):

"When I go back to the stadium (Old Trafford) it's good because obviously, I used to go and watch matches there. Rooney (was my icon). I supported United and he was the best player."

Rooney failed to win a major tournament with England, and that's sometimes used against him in discussions over English football's all-time greats. But his growth from a teenage prospect at Everton into a worldwide superstar at United was extraordinary to watch unfold, and it holds similarities to Palmer's development in the spotlight of world football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 04/02/2025.