Cole Palmer is only in his second season of being a regular starter in the Premier League, following his move to Chelsea from Manchester City almost two summers ago. However, he has seen a rapid rise to the top, despite his club’s struggles in the league for the past couple of years. The 22-year-old has become a national and even global icon, showcased by the growing popularity of his ‘ice-cold’ celebration. It is tough to envision where Chelsea would be without the young Englishman, who is one of the most exciting players the country has to offer.

Many defenders will no doubt name Palmer as one of their trickiest players to face, but which defender has given him the most trouble? The attacking midfielder was in no doubt when asked to name his toughest ever opponent, a centre-back he has come up against on a few occasions, dating back to his City days.

Cole Palmer Chelsea Stats Appearances 77 Goals 39 Assists 21

Van Dijk is Palmer’s Toughest Opponent

The Liverpool captain is a Premier League great

A common answer for plenty of Premier League attackers, it is no surprise to see another one name Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as their toughest-ever opponent. The Dutchman has been one of, if not the most dominant defender in the league since he arrived at Anfield in 2018. He has just one Premier League title to his name but looks almost certain to add another to his trophy cabinet by the end of the 2024/25 season.

Van Dijk is one of the most complete defenders in Premier League history and among the best of his generation. His strength, athleticism and intelligence make him tough to beat both in the air and on the ground, while his leadership is crucial to Liverpool’s success. Despite suffering from an ACL injury in 2020, he returned just as strong nine months later and is still playing at such a high level.

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Stats Appearances 309 Goals 26 Assists 13

Palmer’s Record Against Van Dijk

The pair have faced off just five times