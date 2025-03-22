Cole Palmer has become Chelsea's talisman and one of the most entertaining attackers in world football since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023. Pep Guardiola rarely gets it wrong on the transfer front, but his decision to allow Palmer to leave Manchester City has come back to haunt him.

Enzo Maresca said that fans 'pay to see that kind of player' when touching on Palmer's thrilling style of play. He's an attacking gem who has had fans on their feet during the past two seasons of the Premier League. He can pull off a moment of class at any given moment, but he's not the only one who can captivate supporters in the English top flight.

Palmer's eye for talent was tested when Sky Sports asked him to rank three Premier League stars based on their skill. He heaped praise on a duo who boast different characteristics.

Cole Palmer Ranks West Ham's Kudus & Crystal Palace's Eze

The Chelsea star gave an interesting verdict

Palmer was given Manchester City's Phil Foden, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus as the three players to rank. He knows ex-City teammate Foden well and said he was 'technically a joke', placing him at the top of the rankings, while Eze second and Kudus third.

The 22-year-old delved into his admiration of Kudus, who has been a standout performer for West Ham in recent years: