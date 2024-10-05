Cole Palmer included some top-class players, such as Kevin De Bruyne, when asked to name his ultimate 5-a-side team, which was built from players he's played alongside. The Chelsea ace is fast becoming someone that others will be selecting for their own sides, with his wonderful displays at Stamford Bridge catching the eye.

The most in-form English player in football today has been a revelation since the start of the 2023/24 season and has been in red-hot form this term. Palmer recently became the first player to score four goals in the first-half of a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, in a game he could've scored many more if things had gone his way.

Chelsea's talisman has shared a dressing room with many sensational players already in his young career, having played for Manchester City and England as well as his current club. There was one surprising name included in his ultimate 5-a-side team.

Cole Palmer Makes Shock Inclusion

Burnley's James Trafford featured in his 5-a-side team

Being asked to name the team by EFL's TikTok account, Palmer opted to choose his former England youth international colleague James Trafford in goal ahead of Ederson and Jordan Pickford. He said:

"In goal, I'm going to go with James Trafford because I've played with him at England for many years and I think he's going to be a top keeper."

While many may not have expected Trafford - who endured a difficult debut season at Burnley last time out - the rest of Palmer's side was full of world-class players. Selecting two players in his backline, the 22-year-old added: "My two centre-backs will be John Stones - because I think he's an amazing player and a great person. Thiago Silva's the next one. Really good player with a lot of experience."

When it comes to forward options, the Three Lions' star is spoilt for choice, having lined up alongside Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane at international level. However, there was no hesitation as Palmer named two of his ex-Man City teammates. The youngster concluded:

"My two forwards are going to be Kevin De Bruyne - everyone knows what he can do - and Erling Haaland - I don't really need to explain much about him."

With perhaps the greatest midfielder in Premier League history and the most clinical goalscorer the division has ever seen, many 5-a-side teams would be fearful of coming up against this hypothetical side.

Cole Palmer's 2024/25 Season So Far

The midfielder has been immense

Palmer has been hitting numbers that some of the best centre-forwards in the world would be proud of in the early weeks of the 2024/25 campaign. The Englishman has scored six goals and registered four assists in the first six games of the season.

The quartet of goals he netted against Brighton in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful displayed the variety of strikes the impressive left-footer has in his locker. He proved he could hit a long-range free-kick while he's still one of the best penalty takers in the English top-flight. In just over 12 months, he's become the Blues' talisman, and he will continue to be vital under Enzo Maresca.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea Statistics (2024/25) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 6 6 4 UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2 0 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-10-24.