Speaking to the press recently, Cole Palmer named who he believes is the world's best player right now. He also revealed his greatest-ever teammate and settled the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate.

The Chelsea ace was attending the 2024 Professional Footballers' Association awards night – at which he was handed the PFA Young Player of the Year​​​​​​ accolade – when he was quizzed about a number of topics.

Speaking after claiming the prize, he said: “It’s very special, I just want to say thank you to all the players for recognising me and nominating me.

“The list (of previous winners) is full of amazing players, a lot of great players have won it so to be on that list is good."

Palmer Named His Greatest Teammate

Also picked best player in the world right now

Palmer was understandably given the award off the back of an astonishingly impressive debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. In 34 Premier League games, he bagged 22 goals and a further 11 assists – all this despite playing in an underperforming Blues team.

Across the entire campaign in all competitions for 2023/24, he had a combined 42 goal contributions in 48 games. This was enough to see the 22-year-old pick up the PFA Young Player of the Year​​​​​​ accolade, although he somehow wasn't named in the Team of the Year.

During the awards night, he was quizzed by Goal about some of his personal opinions on the sport. First, he was asked, who is the best player he has ever played with. Palmer replied without hesitation, naming his former Manchester City teammate:

"Kevin De Bruyne."

Cole Palmer with Kevin De Bruyne Games 19 Point Per Game 2.58 Joint Goal Participation 1 Minutes on Field Together 442 Joint Honours Premier League (x1), FA Cup (x1), Champions League (x1)

He was then asked who the best player in the world is right now, to which he said: "Either Vini [Vinicius Junior] or [Kylian] Mbappe." When pressed to pick just one, he said:

"Mbappe."

In a series of other answers, he claimed that Wayne Rooney is the best English footballer of all time; said that he would trust himself to take a penalty if his life depended on it; named Toni Kroos as the best passer in football past or present; and claimed that Ronaldo is the best finisher in the history of football, while backing Neymar as the best dribbler.

Palmer Picks Messi Over Ronaldo

Wanted to be the Argentine icon as a kid

He then had to pit all of his choices against one another, stating who is better, which led him to end up with just Messi and Ronaldo. Without even having to think, the Chelsea star went with Messi as the best.

This should come as no surprise as, earlier on in the interview, Palmer named the Argentine great as the one player he wanted to be when growing up. He has also previously gone on the record regarding who he believes the true GOAT is, saying: "Just the way he plays, everything he's won, all the individual trophies... just the best player ever.

"Messi's clear for me, but obviously Ronaldo's one of the greatest players ever as well."

