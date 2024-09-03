Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden have pulled out of England's camp ahead of this month's Nations League fixtures. The Three Lions are set to take on Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, before welcoming Finland to Wembley Stadium the subsequent Tuesday night.

However, new manager, Lee Carsley, will be without a trio of Euro 2024 stars in his debut set of fixtures after replacing Gareth Southgate on an interim basis. The Three Lions squad reported to St. George’s Park on Tuesday but, following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues, while Foden has been ruled out through illness.

On Tuesday night, England said no further additions to the squad were planned for the time being, despite the absentees being seen as heavy losses as the Three Lions prepare to kickstart their new era with back-to-back victories.

Related Predicting Lee Carsley’s First England Starting 11 Carsley will lead England out to take on the Republic of Ireland on Saturday in his first match as interim boss.

England Lose Trio of Key Players

Each of them played a pivotal role over the summer

The issues affecting Palmer and Watkins have not been specified, with both having started all three of their clubs’ Premier League games this campaign. Palmer previously complained of a hamstring problem following Chelsea’s home win over Servette in the Conference League, but head coach Enzo Maresca insisted it was not serious, and he has played three times since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After three Premier League games, Cole Palmer leads the assists charts with four - three of which came against Wolves in gameweek two, as Noni Madueke completed his first-career hattrick.

Nevertheless, one certainty is that Carsley, who previously managed the under-20 and under-21 sides, will miss their star quality during the first international break of the 2024/25 campaign. Chelsea’s Palmer, who got England's only goal in the Euro 2024 final, and Aston Villa’s Watkins, who scored the winner in the semi-final, have returned to their respective clubs to continue their recovery.

Manchester City’s Foden did not report for duty on Tuesday because of illness and has likewise withdrawn, having only managed 45 minutes this season for his club. That came on the opening day when he was a half-time substitute in City’s 2-0 win at Chelsea, as manager Pep Guardiola continues to manage his minutes following a busy summer.

Related England's Euro 2024 Players Ranked From Best to Worst There have been very few star performers in Germany so far for the Three Lions.

Adam Wharton Withdraws From England Under-21 Duty

The Crystal Palace starlet was a surprise omission

Meanwhile, Adam Wharton has also pulled out of England Under-21 duty due to ongoing fitness concerns. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner cautioned the Football Association that Wharton's 'issues with his body' made international duty seem inadvisable.

The 20-year-old was unexpectedly left out of Carsley's initial England squad but was later called up to the Under-21s by interim coach Ben Futcher. Despite starting all three Premier League matches this season, Glasner noted that Wharton, who is believed to be dealing with a groin injury, has been unable to train properly with Palace so far since returning to duty.

Related Who is England Midfielder Angel Gomes? He is "inspired" by Andres Iniesta & Xavi and was tipped to be the next Paul Scholes.

Wharton has only featured once for the Under 21s, during a friendly in March, and was quickly elevated to the senior squad ahead of Euro 2024. Carsley had wanted the central midfielder to gain further international experience with the Young Lions for their two matches this month – a Euro qualifier in Northern Ireland on Friday night and a friendly against Austria three days later.