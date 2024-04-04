Highlights Cole Palmer has praised Chelsea's grit in their thrilling win over Manchester United, while he netted his first senior hat-trick.

Mauricio Pochettino's drive pushed Chelsea to a dramatic 4-3 victory and Palmer believes it could be a big momentum booster for the squad.

Carragher's viral tweet gives a cheeky nod to Palmer's heroics and digs at Gary Neville's previous comment.

Chelsea ace Cole Palmer, who was the man of the moment during the Blues' 4-3 win over Manchester United, has praised his side's determination in his post-match interview. The encounter ended in quite dramatic fashion as the Englishman scored twice in the matter of minutes.

Palmer doubled the home side's lead from the penalty spot after Antony fouled Marc Cucurella down in the area in the first half but his duo of goals late on have earned him hero status among Stamford Bridge circles this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the seven-goal thriller, the former Manchester City ace admitted his joy after scoring his first senior hat-trick, while also waxing lyrical about Chelsea's non-negotiable drive to win the game against Erik ten Hag's outfit.

"Crazy game. When we scored in the 98th minute, I thought let's go for it. Madness. I didn't know what to do. I was running around when I scored. A hat-trick is a hat-trick. It was my first one, I'm really happy about it. I had a few penalties this season. I'm just going to continue to try to score them. If I get penalties, I'm going to try to score, I'm not going to try to miss.

He then went on to suggest that when Palmer bagged Chelsea's equaliser from 12 yards out, Pochettino wanted his side to find a winner, which they eventually did through the England international. Claiming that the Argentine tactician always wants his side to 'drive on', Palmer called their latest triumph in the top flight as a 'massive momentum booster'.

"When we scored he [Pochettino] said two minutes, come on. He's always trying to drive us on. We went for it and thankfully we scored. It's a big winner. It's a massive momentum booster. It puts everyone in a good mood. Hopefully we can kick on."

Jamie Carragher's Tweet Goes Viral

Quickly following Palmer's third of the Premier League affair, Jamie Carragher’s social media post on X (formerly Twitter), which consisted of having a sly dig at Manchester United after their 4-3 loss to Chelsea, went viral, with the former Liverpool man referencing Gary Neville’s ‘billion pound bottle jobs’ comment.

When Chelsea fell short in the Carabao Cup final against a Liverpool side that was plagued by injuries back in February 2024, Neville, on punditry duty for Sky Sports, made the aforementioned remark towards Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"Klopp's kids against the blue billion-pound bottle jobs."

Now, however, Carragher has ensured to have a little poke at his rival-turned-friend on X after Palmer sunk the Manchester United ship with his first-ever hat-trick in senior football by simply posting 'the billion pound bottle jobs', accompanied by a laughing emoji.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United were leading the game at 99:17, which is the latest time a side has ever been ahead in a Premier League match they’ve gone on to lose.

Ten Hag Believes Man Utd are to Blame

'We made individual errors that cost us the game'

Ten Hag's side are now making securing spot in next season's rendition of the Champions difficult for themselves. After conceding in the 99th minute to Brentford last time out after taking the lead just three minutes earlier, the Dutchman's side were unable to keep Palmer and Co. out on Thursday night in what appears to be happening in recurring fashion.

Speaking to BBC Sport after his chastening 4-3 loss Stamford Bridge, the former Ajax chief blamed his side for letting Chelsea back into the game, suggesting that individual errors cost them the win.

"It was for the neutral an amazing game. A fantastic football game with a lot of quality. Manchester United dominated the game but we made individual errors that cost us the game. We have to learn from it. When you are a Man Utd player you should already know how to deal with this circumstance."

The side from M16 have a chance to wrong their rights against Liverpool this Sunday as they welcome Klopp's table-topping side to Old Trafford for what will be the German tactician's final game against the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to take their momentum in their next game against Sheffield United.