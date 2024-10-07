Cole Palmer has stunned Premier League viewers once again, leaving jaws on the floor with a sensational first touch during Chelsea's clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. After making history last weekend by becoming the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match, Palmer has found yet another mesmerising way to steal the spotlight and keep all eyes on him, as he continues his fine run of form.

Enzo Maresca’s team were left frustrated after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Noni Madueke’s goal securing the point after Chris Wood’s opener. Following James Ward-Prowse's dismissal for a second yellow card after delaying the restart, though, the Blues would have hoped for more. Instead, the tie fizzled out as the West Londoners played out an uncharacteristically dull affair, keeping their fourth-placed position on goal difference.

Cole Palmer Goes Viral For First Touch

Fans left questioning if there's anything Palmer can't do

Nevertheless, that didn't stop Palmer from putting on a show for his adoring fans. Having recently been compared to Dennis Bergkamp by Theo Walcott, the young Englishman then vindicated the comparisons were not too wild by pulling out a trick from his sleeve that even his biggest admirers didn't believe he had.

The 22-year-old gracefully flicked the ball around the Forest defender with the outside of his left foot, spinning effortlessly to the other side before unleashing a powerful shot on goal. Although he was unable to get on the scoresheet ahead of the October international break, he still shone once again as fans insist he's the best player in the Premier League right now. Watch Palmer's stunning first touch below:

Much like with anything that involves Palmer in recent months, the footage went viral, and fans are once again shining a positive light on the Englishman. One X user commented: "Theo Walcott was right, he’s making Bergkamp moves," while another said: "This touch was insane. I never knew how good this guy was!". Meanwhile, a third added: "Honestly, best player in the league right now." A fourth remarked: "He’s simply above everyone else."

Palmer Continues to Shine

Last season, no player contributed to more combined goals and assists in England's topflight than Chelsea's Cole Palmer. It's not a bad statistic for a player that Pep Guardiola let slip through his grasp rather easily after graduating from Man City's academy, and at the start of this term, that same goalscoring prowess has continued to show signs of steadfast continuity.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: After seven games in the 2024-25 Premier League season, no player has had more goal involvements than Cole Palmer (11). He also has the second-most goals (6), second-most assists (5), created the second-most big chances (8), and played the second-most key passes (23).

Palmer's contributions last season has been helped this term by the guidance of former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca. The Blues appear to have experienced a resurgence in form, currently sitting fourth after seven matches with four wins, two draws, and one loss. However, their biggest challenges are still ahead, as they will rely on Palmer’s contributions in late October and early November when they face Liverpool at home, followed closely by a trip to Old Trafford.