Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer has quickly risen from a promising talent to a genuine superstar. As such, it's interesting to hear his thoughts on some of his fellow young footballers.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the 22-year-old was asked to rank a list of three 'wonderkids' given to him. The trio were all players who have either played with or against Palmer at some stage in his career to date.

They were Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, and Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig. He's what the Chelsea ace had to say about the three.

Palmer Named Lamine Yamal as Best 'Wonderkid'

"He's so good"

It will come as little surprise to hear that Palmer picked Barca gem Yamal as his number one wonderkid. The 17-year-old was part of the Spain team which beat England in the 2024 Euros final, winning 2-1 despite the former Manchester City youngster scoring for the Three Lions.

Palmer was full of praise, saying:

"When he played against him in the Euros final, like just to watch him... mad. He's so good."

He then picked fellow England international Mainoo next. The talented Man United teenager was also a notable talent at Euro 2024 and the Chelsea ace noted how he stood out in training, explaining: "He was one of the best players in training every day. He's very very good."

Finally, he placed Simons in third place. The Dutchman also impressed in Germany over the summer, bagging a brilliant strike vs the Three Lions to open the scoring in the Euros semi-final last July. Of the RB Leipzig ace, Palmer simply said: "Really good player."

Palmer, now 22, can probably no longer be classed as a wonderkid himself but he has already taken perhaps the most important step in his career: moving from a promising talent to establishing himself as a leading senior player for club and for country. Alongside Yamal, he is one of the most exciting players in football right now and big things will be expected of the pair – as well as Mainoo and Simons – over the coming years.